Florida’s unemployment rate hit 4.3% in March

Florida’s unemployment rate climbed from 2.8% in February to 4.3% in March, according to an initial estimate from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The figure is a lagging indicator, suggesting only about 450,000 Floridians were out of work. Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that Florida’s initial jobless claims over the past four weeks had climbed above 650,000. The Labor Department indicated that March unemployment rates across the country were based on surveys predating most coronavirus-related business closures.

DEO also reports a month on month decline of 36,600 jobs. It’s the first month-on-month decline since Sept. 2017.

And even that is likely an undercount, as the state’s unemployment system has buckled under the weight of the new claims. The online application has been so dysfunctional that the state rolled out a new interface last week and distributed thousands of paper forms in libraries across the state. The phone system has been so overwhelmed with calls that the state has signed contracts for up to $109 million to handle the increased demand. The system has been such a debacle that Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped oversight of the system from Ken Lawson, the head of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and replaced him with Jonathan Satter, Secretary of the Department of Management Services.

DeSantis implied Thursday that only about 3.3 percent of Floridians who have filed for unemployment in the past month have received help. From Sunday, March 15 through Wednesday, April 15,DEO has made 121,102 payments to Floridians in Reemployment Assistance benefits totaling $47,544,993. This includes 33,623 individual Floridians who applied for Reemployment Assistance benefits after March 15.

Thursday, Governor DeSantis signed an executive order suspending the biweekly “actively seeking work” reporting requirement by claimants.