Florida’s unemployment rate slowly creeping back up, data shows

After a steady six months, Florida’s unemployment rate is slowly creeping back up.

The state’s Commerce Department says the unemployment rate rose to 3% last month.

It stayed at 2.6 throughout the first half of 2023 before slowly going up in July.

State officials say Florida is doing better compared to the rest of the nation.

The national unemployment rate was 3.7% last month.

It has been under 4% for nearly two years.

