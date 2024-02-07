This Florida university was just ranked among the nation’s best for online degrees

The University of Florida continued to receive high ratings for its online degree programs in a new ranking of the best programs in the country.

UF’s online bachelor degree program drew high marks, being named the nation’s second best of its kind in a ranking by U.S. News and World Report released Wednesday.

It was a drop from last year when the program earned the top honor. This year's top spot went to the University of Buffalo — SUNY.

More: How did Palm Beach County elementary and middle schools fare in 2023 Florida rankings?

A woman walks past a University of Florida welcome sign on the UF campus in Gainesville.

UF also tied for second in a ranking of best online master’s degrees in education, alongside the University of Virginia. The top spot went to Clemson University, .

UF was the only Florida school to earn a Top 3 spot in U.S. News’ annual ranking of online degree programs.

The rankings evaluate schools’ online bachelor programs and seven different types of online master’s programs: MBAs, business, information technology, criminal justice, education, engineering and nursing.

U.S. News said in a news release that its rankings are compiled based on “factors such as faculty credentials and training, services and technologies available to students, student engagement and expert opinion on the academic quality of programs.”

Here are the top programs in each category. You can read the full rankings here.

2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs

BACHELOR'S PROGRAMS

1. University at Buffalo - SUNY

2. University of Florida

3. University of Illinois - Chicago

MASTER'S PROGRAMS

MBA

1. Indiana University - Bloomington

2. Carnegie Mellon University

3. University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill (tie)

3. University of Southern California (tie)

3. University of Washington (tie)

Business, non-MBA

1. Carnegie Mellon University

2. University of Southern California

3. Arizona State University

Information Technology

1. Columbia University (tie)

1. Johns Hopkins University (tie)

3. Virginia Tech

Criminal Justice/Criminology

1. University of California - Irvine

2. University of New Haven

3. Boston University (tie)

3. Texas Christian University (tie)

3. University of Massachusetts - Lowell (tie)

Education

1. Clemson University

2. University of Florida (tie)

2. University of Virginia (tie)

Engineering

1. University of California - Los Angeles

2. University of Illinois Urbana - Champaign

3. Pennsylvania State University (tie)

3. Purdue University - Main Campus (tie)

Nursing

1. University of South Carolina

2. Indiana University-Purdue University - Indianapolis

3. Saint Xavier University

Andrew Marra is a reporter at The Palm Beach Post. Reach him at amarra@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: UF among top schools for online bachelor, education master's degrees