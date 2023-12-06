Florida versus California, no contest; we are far better off, says letter writer
There is no better comparison of liberal vs. conservative governing policies than Florida vs. California. Since both took office in 2018, California Gov. Gavin Newsom advanced policies of COVID lock-downs, higher taxes, opposing school choice and other Democrat policies while Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the opposite approach.
A look at the results since 2019 is revealing: employment in Florida + 1,031,030, California -85,438. Unemployment California 4.8%, Florida 2.8%. Business formations Florida +2.7 million, California +2.3 million. Personal income compounded annually since Q1, 2019, Florida +7.7%, California +5%. Energy prices are twice as high in California. State and local taxes total $10,167 per capita in California vs. $5,406 in Florida.
California spends $129.2 Billion on Medicaid vs. $39.7 Billion for Florida. California has 171,521 Homeless vs. 25,959 in Florida. Educational spending per pupil in California is about 45% more than in Florida. Only 30% of California 4th graders are proficient in math (41% in Florida) as a result of prolonged COVID school shutdowns.
Gavin Newsom looks like an actor and always has a slick answer to any question. Where he other liberals fail is their policies may satisfy their left-wing supporters, but they hurt working people, their families and economic growth.
Ronald MedhurstPort Orange
(Reference: Wall Street Journal 11/29/23 page A16.)" Florida vs. California: a Scorcard"
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Policies under DeSantis far better than those of Newsom in California