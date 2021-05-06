  • Oops!
Florida voter bill, Biden in Louisiana, National Nurses Day: 5 things to know Thursday

Editors
Florida governor to sign controversial voter bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected Thursday to sign into law the controversial election reform legislation SB 90 — one in a series of nationwide measures opponents say are aimed at suppressing voting. Some of the legislation's more contentious features are limits on drop boxes for hand-delivered voting, restrictions on third-party voter registration efforts and requirements that voters sign up for vote-by-mail in more frequent intervals. One voter advocacy group has vowed to lodge a legal challenge. “We have multiple grounds to challenge this, especially attacks on vote-by-mail,” said Jorge Vasquez, an attorney for the Advancement Project civil rights organization. However Jason Snead, executive director of the Honest Elections Project, a conservative group, said the bill is a sensible, preventive measure. The signing ceremony at a West Palm Beach area hotel is scheduled to be hosted by the pro-Donald Trump fan organization Club 45.

Biden to tout jobs plan during visit to Louisiana

President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana Thursday to tout the American Jobs Plan. Biden will deliver remarks in Lake Charles and then tour the Carrollton Water Plant in New Orleans later in the afternoon, according to president's official public schedule. Biden unveiled the massive $2 trillion plan March 31, which includes rebuilding the nation's aging infrastructure and boosting access to caregivers and their pay in a massive undertaking that would be the centerpiece of his economic agenda. On Wednesday, Biden touted another government program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, while ordering tacos and enchiladas during a Cinco de Mayo visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas, a Mexican restaurant in Washington. The new $28.6 billion program offers grants to eateries slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Charges could be announced in San Francisco stabbings

Two Asian women, ages 63 and 84, were stabbed without warning in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday. A man was arrested after the crime, and the District Attorney said charges could be announced Thursday. While police didn’t immediately say whether the victims — who remained hospitalized Wednesday — were targeted for their race, the incidents add to the growing number of recent attacks against people of Asian descent.

The show will go on: Broadway tickets back on sale

The lights will go back on Broadway, as tickets will go on sale starting Thursday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that shows will resume Sept. 14. Broadway was forced to shutter more than a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes after New York lifted capacity restrictions on arts venues and restaurants, but there still may be some limit on attendance to ensure social distancing. Nonetheless, tickets for the shows this fall will be sold at 100% capacity, according to Cuomo, and any seating limits will be addressed in the coming months. The Broadway League said preparations are underway, and that specific plays and their reopenings will be announced in the coming weeks.

It's National Nurses Day! Thank a nurse

Kicking off with National Nurses Day Thursday, National Nurses Week goes through May 12, when health care pioneer Florence Nightingale was born. Nurses are some of the most trusted professionals: In a 2020 Gallup poll, they earned a record 89% very high/high score for their honesty and ethics, which was four percentage points greater than in 2019. Dunkin’ and Chipotle are just two of many businesses that are giving a little extra love to nurses with freebies and discounts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida voter bill, National Nurses Day: 5 things to know Thursday

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia, Iran held talks more than once in Iraq - Iraqi president

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Iraq has hosted more than one round of talks between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Wednesday. Salih made his remarks during an interview broadcast live online with the Beirut Institute think tank. Diplomats hope the opening of direct channels between Iran and Saudi Arabia will signal a calming of tensions across the Middle East after years of hostilities that have brought the region close to a full-scale conflict.

  • Almost 5,000 children separated in Tigray conflict - aid group

    Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has separated nearly 5,000 children from their parents, Save the Children said on Tuesday. Many children now live in crowded conditions, often sleeping in rooms with dozens of unrelated adults, leaving them vulnerable to abuse, Save the Children said. Fighting between the federal government and forces in the northern region broke out in November and is believed to have killed thousands and displaced more than a million people.

  • Biden to make rare trip to red state for infrastructure pitch in Louisiana

    Biden will visit Louisiana, going over the heads of Republican foes in Congress, to seek bipartisan voter support for his infrastructure and jobs plan.

  • Vaxart Stock Is Surging As Its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Can Potentially Trigger Immunity Against Variants

    Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) has announced new data from the Phase 1 trial evaluating its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, dubbed as VXA-CoV2-1. Data obtained showed substantial CD8+ T-cell responses against SARS-Cov-2 and showed cross-reactivity against diverse endemic coronaviruses such as 229E, NL63, HKU1, and OC43. In a comparative experiment, Phase 1 study data was compared to T-cell responses from volunteers subsequently vaccinated with the Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccines, indicating the mRNA vaccines induced fewer T-cell responses. “The strength of T-cell responses against both S and N proteins, which we targeted, leads us to believe that VXA-CoV2-1 offers a promising solution to variants,” said Dr. Sean Tucker, chief scientific officer at Vaxart. Price Action: VXRT shares up 17.5% at $9.42 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEurope To Get Novavax COVID-19 Vaccines But Not Before End Of 2021: ReutersNovavax Next In List To Start Testing Its COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Troubles pile up ahead of Ethiopia's first polls under Abiy

    Ethiopia is set to hold elections in a month, but with war in the north, ethnic violence elsewhere and major logistical hurdles, the path to credible polls is littered with obstacles.

  • Ethiopia deploys blockchain in the classroom

    Blockchain is perhaps best known as being the way in which cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, are underpinned.But in Ethiopia it's being deployed in schools.The government of Ethiopia has partnered with blockchain firm IOHK to digitize the sector.Its role includes record-keeping, resource allocation and the issuance of teacher and students IDs.Education minister Getahun Mekuria said the technology was being piloted in all secondary schools, covering around five million students. "I, as minister of education, I would be able to locate exactly where, for example, very good students are in mathematics, or in physics and chemistry."A blockchain is a database held across a network of computers.Once a record has been added it is very difficult to change.To ensure all copies of the database are the same, the network makes constant checks.That can be useful, IOHK African operations director John Connor says, when verifying someone's qualifications, for example."This new form of identity will enable you to share a single link to an employer who you can click on it and then follow through blockchain verified, to be able to follow through on the blockchain the verifications that you've actually achieved, what you said you have."IOHK says the blockchain will allow Ethiopia's government to monitor records like class attendance, schedules and grades for all levels of schooling.The authorities have other plans including providing all students and teachers with a tablet and a "dedicated internet network".That's as it pursues a goal of becoming a middle-income country by 2025.

  • Police in California arrested a 55-year-old man accused of stabbing 2 Asian women waiting at a bus stop

    An eyewitness told local news the man had a "pretty big knife" and "just walked away like nothing happened" on Tuesday afternoon.

  • West must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the West had to be very careful about the exact nature of Chinese investment in Western economies and think very carefully about investments in strategic assets. China's spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years is among the most significant geopolitical events of recent history, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War. The West has struggled to come up with an agreed policy on China and has flipflopped over the years from seeing China as a lucrative source of investment - for example in U.S. government bonds - to seeing China as a threat to global stability and avoiding its 5G technology.

  • Michelle Waterson in top form after finishing brutal 4x4x48 challenge

    Waterson, who is ranked ninth among strawweights and coming off a win over Angela Hill, loved the experience of what was clearly a grueling exercise.

  • Husband of missing woman charged with murder

    Barry Morphew was arrested Wednesday on first-degree murder charges a year after his wife, Suzanne, disappeared near Salida, Colorado.

  • Southern chicken chain expands into NC and SC, takes aim at Bojangles in Charlotte

    It’s the latest move in the battle for fast-food chicken customers. The Arkansas-based chain menu includes chicken tenders, chicken and waffles, and chicken wings.

  • This Bankrupt Sandwich Chain Is On the Brink of Disappearing

    Boston-based fast-casual chain Cosi, best known for soups, sandwiches, and flatbread-style pizzas, is trying to speed up its bankruptcy proceedings because a quicker resolution would allow the company to gain access to federal aid allocated to struggling restaurants. Whether Cosi gains access to these funds would mean the difference between coming out of bankruptcy reorganized, or having to shut down completely.The struggling chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February of 2020—a second bankruptcy filing since 2016. At the time, the brand spanned a footprint of 13 company-owned restaurants and 16 franchised locations, as well as three catering kitchens. According to their website, there are currently 27 locations with varying degrees of service—some offer catering only while others are open for on- and off-premise dining. At the height of its growth in 2008, Cosi had more than 150 restaurants.RELATED: America's Largest Steakhouse Chain Just Increased Its PricesWith a diminishing restaurant footprint, the chain revealed in court documents that it had plans to shift focus to catering services post-bankruptcy. However, if the company isn't granted an opportunity to apply for federal funds soon, it will have to go ahead with liquidation, according to a request for an expedited hearing which the company filed last month."The Debtors' only realistic hope of emerging from bankruptcy, and avoiding a conversion and liquidation, hinges on their being able to successfully apply for a grant for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund," Cosi wrote in its filing, as reported by Restaurant Business.The company plans to seek the maximum grant of $10 million, available for restaurants with multiple locations. The applications for Restaurant Revitalization Funds grants, which are part of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, are currently being accepted. But industry experts worry that the fund could be depleted of cash way before many of the restaurants even apply, which puts a new weight of urgency on Cosi's bankruptcy case.For more on bankruptcies, check out Another Popular Regional Burger Chain Just Filed For Bankruptcy, and don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • UK royals send birthday message to Meghan and Harry's son Archie

    Britain's royals sent birthday messages to Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan who unwittingly became the centre of one of the family's biggest crisis in decades earlier this year, as the youngster turned two on Thursday. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, was born at London’s Portland Hospital in May 2019 and now lives with his parents in Los Angeles after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," said a message posted on Queen Elizabeth's Twitter account, with similar good wishes following from Archie's grandfather, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, and his uncle and aunt, Prince William and wife Kate.

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine patents to boost supply

    Supporters say the move would increase vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • Caitlyn Jenner told Sean Hannity she doesn't think California needs to fund a high-speed rail: 'I can get on a plane at LAX and I'll be in San Francisco in 50 minutes'

    Jenner, a Republican, is running against California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a special recall election.

  • 2 California students were sentenced to life in prison for stabbing and killing a police officer in Rome

    California natives Finnegan Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, were sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment for murder.

  • French FM in Lebanon with a message of 'great firmness'

    France's foreign minister began a visit to Lebanon Thursday with a message of “great firmness” to its political leaders, threatening to take additional measures against officials obstructing the formation of a government in the crisis-hit country. Tweeting ahead of his arrival, Jean-Yves Le Drian said French travel restrictions on Lebanese officials suspected of corruption or hindering the formation of a new Cabinet were “just the start.” France has been trying to force change on Lebanon's ruling class, whose corruption and mismanagement has driven the tiny country into the ground and pushed it to the verge of bankruptcy.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad in order to jump-start executions

    The bill would require death row inmates to choose between being shot by firing squad or electrocuted amid the state's lack of lethal injections.

  • A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

    Workers at the Arizona recount are looking into an absurd theory that some 40,000 Biden ballots actually contain Chinese bamboo fibers. They believe signs of the fibers would prove that the ballots actually came from Asia.