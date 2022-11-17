Florida wants Ashtabula man extradited for alleged sex crime with minor

Nov. 17—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula native is behind bars awaiting extradition to Florida for a sex crime involving an 11-year-old, which was allegedly committed in Manatee County.

David M. Naskali, 51, 6215 N. Ridge Road W., Ashtabula, was picked up on a warrant out of Florida on Nov. 6 at his residence by Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

He is accused of capital sexual battery, a capital felony, punishable by life in prison if convicted, according to court records.

According to Florida State Legislature, a person 18 years of age or older who commits sexual battery upon, or in an attempt to commit sexual battery injures the sexual organs of, a person less than 12 years of age, commits a capital felony.

Naskali remains in the county jail on a $5 million cash or surety bond set Tuesday by Eastern County Judge Harold Specht Jr., during an extradition hearing.

As an additional condition to the bond, Specht ordered Naskali to have no contact with the alleged victim or her mother, according to court records.

Naskali appeared for Tuesday's hearing flanked by his attorney, Samuel Altier of Ashtabula.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said the Manatee County Sheriff's Department is preparing a governor's warrant that will allow them to transport Naskali back to Florida.

A final extradition hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8, 2022, in Eastern County Court.

Naskali, who previously lived in Bradenton, Fla., also has an open domestic battery case in Manatee County, stemming from an incident with his now-ex-wife, who accused him of strangling her in 2015, according to Manatee County court records.

The original charge, a felony, was reduced to a misdemeanor in 2015, but never closed, according to Manatee County Court records.

Naskali also is wanted for violating his probation in 2020, resulting from a 2019 domestic battery charge, court records show.

He left Bradenton and moved back to Ashtabula in February 2021, according to court records.