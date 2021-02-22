Florida wants to stop these reptiles from becoming the next python. Breeders call it overreach

Adriana Brasileiro

Wildlife managers in Florida are finally moving to address an existential question: If the state is like an all-you-can eat buffet for invasive reptiles originally introduced as exotic pets, then why are some of those species still imported and sold by breeders and pet stores?

Until 2010, the now infamous Burmese python was easily found at pet stores across Florida, even as scientific evidence showed they were partly behind a decline in native species in the Everglades. Wildlife managers took too long to act and now the snakes are here to stay, eating through the Everglades’ dwindling supply of mammals and disrupting the balance of predator and prey.

Florida wildlife managers want that to change, and fast. They are proposing the strictest set of rules yet prohibiting in-state breeding and sale of tegus and other exotic reptiles considered high-risk with the goal of preventing an infestation. Importation also would be banned.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will vote next week on final rules that place on the prohibited species list all tegus and green iguanas, as well as other reptiles to protect the state’s ecosystems. The meeting on Thursday and Friday will be open to public comments. The proposed legislation groups species like tegus and green iguanas into the same category as pythons and Nile monitor lizards, which cannot be sold as pets.

University of Florida wildlife biologist Kyle Allen holds an Argentine tegu that he outfitted with a tracker and purple beads to allow researchers to follow the invasive lizards movements in southern Miami-Dade County.
University of Florida wildlife biologist Kyle Allen holds an Argentine tegu that he outfitted with a tracker and purple beads to allow researchers to follow the invasive lizards movements in southern Miami-Dade County.

“We need to take a hard look at how we regulate the breeders and the exotic pet trade as a whole,” said Rodney Barreto, FWC’s newly elected chairman. “We are very concerned for the native animal population, especially considering the damage that pythons are doing.”

If passed, the new rules will go into effect after 45-60 days, and after that reptile businesses and pet owners will have an additional 90 days to come into compliance with the new rules. The proposed language says that no one in Florida will be allowed to sell, own, breed or trade tegus and iguanas with a few exceptions such as people working with education exhibitions, research or eradication and control activities. Wildlife mangers are targeting the exotic pet trade because they say most invasive fish and wildlife in Florida were established through the escape or intentional release of captive animals.

Ecological and human threat

FWC says the exotic species pose a significant threat to Florida’s ecology, economy and human health and safety, and that its current regulations are no longer effective in managing their expansion and damage. With more than $10 million spent annually on invasive species, joint efforts by FWC and other state and federal agencies are nowhere near controlling some of the more widespread invaders.

The new proposed rules also state that having the listed reptiles as pets will be prohibited. No licenses are currently required for pet iguanas or tegus, so people who own those animals will be able to get a free permit to keep them through the end of the pet’s life. But after that they won’t be able to buy or adopt new ones. FWC will continue to allow pet owners to surrender their prohibited animals without penalty through a pet amnesty program. Breeders could still sell animals taken from the wild to out-of-state customers, including those they receive from licensed trappers.

A large male iguana basks in the sun along with a female at the Miami Beach Golf Club. Mature male green iguanas turn orange in order to attract female green iguanas.
A large male iguana basks in the sun along with a female at the Miami Beach Golf Club. Mature male green iguanas turn orange in order to attract female green iguanas.

Among the most controversial rule is the phasing out of commercial breeding of tegus and iguanas by June 2024. Reptile keepers wanted their businesses to be grandfathered in to continue to operate.

“We are only going to have until June 2024 to get rid of our family members,” Carlos Michaelsen, owner of Tropical Reptiles and Exotics, said in a video viewed more than 25,000 times on Instagram. “These aren’t just animals to us, these are family members.”

Michaelsen and his wife, Nancy, specialize in hybrids and so-called morphs, which are reptiles that have genetic mutations that make them look unique and are in very high demand. They are calling on reptile lovers to write to FWC to oppose the new regulation, arguing it fails to address the expansion of harmful invasive species “while punishing responsible citizens.”

Everglades restoration advocates have been pushing for an end to the exotic reptile trade because of the risk such reptiles pose to billions of dollars’ worth of restoration work — including programs to revive native species that were on the brink of extinction, like the Cape Sable seaside sparrow.

The python’s impact on small native animals has been documented, and the state is spending over $2 million every year to deal with them. Iguanas can cause extensive damage and increase the costs of maintaining water management infrastructure, and the tegus may become a threat to native birds with their hunger for eggs. The state spent almost $1 million last year on research and removal of tegus from environmentally sensitive areas.

The state restricted the sale and ownership of Burmese pythons in 2010 when it included the snake on the so-called conditional species list.

Now FWC says the tegu has the potential to be just as destructive as the python. The lizard, a native of South America that can grow to four feet in length, is another likely escapee from the exotic pet trade. It has a preference for crocodile and tortoise eggs but has been documented eating hatchlings and native plants. Sightings have soared in South Miami-Dade and in Everglades National Park in the past few years. Last year several babies were found, a sign the large lizards have started to reproduce inside the park.

Python hunters Kevin Pavlidis, left, and Ryan Ausburn caught a huge female snake measuring 18.9 feet, breaking the state record for the longest Burmese python ever captured in Florida.
Python hunters Kevin Pavlidis, left, and Ryan Ausburn caught a huge female snake measuring 18.9 feet, breaking the state record for the longest Burmese python ever captured in Florida.

While Burmese pythons have been slithering around the Everglades for decades, tegus are relatively new. Last year 34 tegus were removed from Everglades National Park, and 958 were trapped in areas adjacent to the park, compared with nine tegus captured inside in 2019 and 584 just outside. The first tegu was reported in the park in 2017. Now there are four well-established populations in Florida with reports as far north as the Panhandle.

“Invasive species of animals and plants are one of the greatest challenges of our time. The spread of pythons in South Florida taught us a difficult lesson,” park Superintendent Pedro Ramos said. “Now it is up to all of us, government and citizens, to come together not only to prevent further spread of species of high concern such as the python and the tegus, but also to avoid additional species from establishing populations in our environment.”

Industry pushes back

But lizard and snake keepers say that prohibiting their trade is regulatory overreach. They say that banning certain species from commercial activities won’t solve the invasive reptile problem because some of these animals, like the green iguana and pythons, are way past the point of containment. Reptile business owners also say the proposed rules are not based on science, and that they will hurt an industry that for the most part plays by the rules.

“Instead of targeting us and coming up with new rules, they should focus on removing the invasive species that are already in the wild,” said Phil Goss, president of the national U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers.

A hypo translucent iguana morph at Miami Reptile Company in Palmetto Bay. The unique color is a result of breeding a red iguana with a hypomelanistic iguana with reduced pigmentation.
A hypo translucent iguana morph at Miami Reptile Company in Palmetto Bay. The unique color is a result of breeding a red iguana with a hypomelanistic iguana with reduced pigmentation.

By prohibiting trade in high-demand lizards like the tegu, wildlife managers will eliminate part of the solution, he said, as several reptile breeders also capture and export the invaders, effectively acting as removal agents while also educating people about responsible pet ownership.

In a call to action asking members to send comments to FWC, the association known as USARK said: “This is not about stopping potentially invasive species from establishing in Florida. It is about overreaching policy based upon tyrannical ideology trumping logic and common sense.”

USARK also said the exotic pet industry employs thousands of people in Florida who will lose their jobs because of “a few bad apples who let animals escape in the past,” according to Goss.

“What we are asking for is to get everyone around the table to talk about solutions that will truly help address the issue of invasive species,” he said.

After first presenting the draft regulation in July, wildlife managers clarified some rules about the sale of iguanas and tegus out of state. FWC will allow trappers and others in the reptile business to catch the animals in the wild and sell them outside of Florida. Iguana trappers were originally concerned the new rules could somehow affect their businesses, but removal and eradication programs will likely continue to expand.

Tegus have been reported in Georgia, where they have established small populations in at least three counties. In South Carolina, less than eight sightings last year led the Department of Natural Resources to unanimously approve this month regulations that will end the possession, sale, import and breeding of the species.

Some exotic pet store owners fear the new regulation will vilify animals that make great pets. Amir Soleymani, owner of Miami Reptile Company, said tegus are smart lizards that can be trained with clickers just like dogs. They form affectionate bonds with owners and help improve people’s mental health, he said.

“Pet lizards can have a calming and positive effect on people, and that’s especially important during these stressful times,” Soleymani said. “Most reptile breeders are responsible keepers, and most pet owners are conscientious owners. These rules are simply unfair.”

Recommended Stories

  • Queensland Snake Catcher Releases Baby Pythons Into the Bush

    A Queensland snake catcher has released dozens of baby snakes into the wild, video from February 11 shows.The footage shows Luke Huntley holding the cluster of hatchling carpet pythons in Doonan, near Noosa, on the Sunshine Coast.“The last clutch of carpet python eggs I had in my incubator finally hatched and now these beautiful little snakes can go back out into nature,” he said. “There’s only around 30 in my hands, looks like more but there’s not.” Credit: Snake Catcher Noosa via Storyful

  • Mike Pence declined an invitation to CPAC, where Trump is the headline guest and the MAGA crowd has taken over

    The former vice president for the first time in years will not be attending the conference, where organizers have sided with former president Trump.

  • Miley Cyrus Welcomes New Pit Bull 2 Months After Saying Goodbye to "Best Friend" Mary Jane

    Miley Cyrus shared photos on Feb. 21 of her precious new pit bull Angel, which she named as a tribute to her late pooch Mary Jane. See the adorable pics, below.

  • Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

    After beating bone cancer, Hayley Arceneaux figures rocketing into orbit on SpaceX’s first private flight should be a piece of cosmic cake. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced Monday that the 29-year-old physician assistant — a former patient hired last spring — will launch later this year alongside a billionaire who’s using his purchased spaceflight as a charitable fundraiser. Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.

  • My dad listened to Rush Limbaugh attack gay people like me, and echoed his contempt

    My dad later made amends and my parents now mute Fox News when I call. Rush Limbaugh no longer echoes in our relationship. But his legacy has shaped it.

  • "No experience": Biden's pick for health secretary heads to the hot seat

    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is more likely than not to be confirmed as the next secretary of Health and Human Services, especially now that another of President Biden's nominees is in hot water. Yes, but: Becerra's confirmation hearings this week are likely to become political brawls over abortion, Medicare for All, California's pandemic response and Becerra's qualifications for the job.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Becerra will face the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday.Crossing the finish line may have gotten easier for Becerra on Friday, when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced his opposition to Neera Tanden, Biden's choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget.What they're saying: "In my conversations with Senate Democrats, what I'm hearing is a huge sense of relief that in Attorney General Becerra, we’ll have a qualified, experienced leader," Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairwoman Patty Murray (D-Wash.) told Axios' Hans Nichols.The other side: "He's literally the least qualified nominee in the history of the agency," said a senior GOP aide working on the nomination, a preview of what we're likely to hear this week."No experience in health, no experience in managing something of this size, no expertise in pandemic issues," the aide added.What we're watching: One area of strong disagreement between Becerra and more moderate Senate Democrats is Medicare for All, which the nominee has supported in the past. But the HHS secretary can't ram through a single-payer health care system on his own.However, the secretary can make significant policy changes via waivers, as NYT wrote last year, and will be central to shaping Biden's regulatory health care agenda. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Saturday Night Live' parodied Ted Cruz apologizing for his Cancun trip on a 'Britney Spears' talk show

    The "SNL" cold open parodied Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on an apology-themed show hosted by a fictional Britney Spears, featuring a NY Gov. Cuomo character.

  • The mother of an 11-year-old who died in the Texas winter power outage is suing 2 of the state's energy giants

    The mother of Cristian Pavon, who was found dead in his family's mobile home last week, has filed a lawsuit against ERCOT and Entergy.

  • How the pandemic is changing the protocol for NASA’s Mars landing — and how to watch it happen

    Veteran spacecraft engineer Chris Voorhees has witnessed six Mars landings in the course of his career, and he’s playing a role in the next one as president of a Seattle-based engineering firm called First Mode. But even though First Mode has been helping NASA ensure that its Perseverance rover will get to the surface of Mars safely on Thursday, Voorhees will experience it in the same way millions of others around the world will: from home, watching a live stream via YouTube. At least he’ll be munching on the traditional good-luck peanuts. “I feel weird if I don’t do it,”… Read More

  • The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

    Treat any one of these pans properly, and it will serve you for decades.

  • Yes, You Should Actually Turn Your Heat Down in a Winter Storm Power Outage

    Here are the best ways to stay warm without cranking the thermostat.

  • BlackSky satellite data venture makes a $1.5B deal to go public in SPAC merger

    BlackSky Holdings, which is operating a growing fleet of Earth observation satellites as well as a cloud-based platform to analyze geospatial data, says it will become a publicly traded company through a blank-check merger valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. would result in BlackSky being listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “BKSY” in July. It’s the latest chapter for a company that traces its roots to Seattle — and still has roughly half of its 135-employee workforce here. The other half of the operation is based in Herndon, Va. The merger could… Read More

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More

  • Boil Water Advisory? Here's Exactly What You Have to Do

    If your water is potentially contaminated, you must kill the germs before you drink it.

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • Former Boeing CEO’s blank check company raises $240M for future aerospace deal

    New Vista Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company founded by former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to prime the pump for a future high-tech acquisition, went on the market today with an initial public offering valued at $240 million. That’s significantly higher than the originally planned $200 million offering. The IPO comes a little more than a year after Boeing fired Muilenburg amid controversy over his handling of the company’s 737 MAX crisis. Boeing is still dealing with the financial and reputational aftermath of two catastrophic crashes in late 2018 and early 2019, the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX fleet that… Read More

  • Bill Gates Wants Us to Eat 100% Synthetic Beef. He Has a Point.

    The billionaire says fake burgers could solve one of the world's biggest problems.

  • The Best Smart Lights and Systems to Brighten Your Home

    Energy-efficient, dimmable, and colorful, these bulbs can be a valuable addition to your IoT ecosystem.

  • The Best Hydro Flasks for Staying Hydrated

    These seven bottles and accessories will keep your coffee hot and your water ice cold.

  • The Best Reciprocating Saws for Amateurs and Professionals

    Cut through framing lumber, plumbing PVC, or metal conduit in no time.From Popular Mechanics