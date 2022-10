United Robots

Ari Evans And Olivia Evans Revocable Trust purchased the property located in the 7300 block of 89th Street in Los Angeles from Brothers Industries Llc Vandelay on July 7, 2022. The house built in 1951 has an interior space of 1,990 square feet for $2,025,000 which works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,300 square-foot lot.