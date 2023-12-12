Florida weather in December: Baby, it’s cold outside and other Sunshine State memes

Oh, Florida!

Bust out the Snuggies, Sunshine State. After an insanely hot summer, Florida is having whiplash at the cold fronts and heat waves this holiday season.

For Tuesday, Dec. 12, the National Weather Service in Melbourne reported a “chilly start to the day w/temps in the 40s and 50s across the area, but will warm into the low- to mid-70s this afternoon. Poor to hazardous boating conditions continue, with breezy northeast winds producing rough surf and a moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches.”

Last week, marine and TV meteorologist Jim Van Fleet tweeted a beautiful waterfront shot of a Florida sunrise, both bragging about the scenery and acknowledging the changing weather: “This weather perfection of low 60s and zilch humidity in South Florida makes July, August and September’s blistering heat as well as Hurricane Season WORTH IT! Roll on through cold fronts … go ahead and show off! How’s everybody else up there to the north? #flwx”

Below are memes from Twitter and Instagram poking fun of Sunshine State weather in December with a few “only in Florida” references thrown in.

Only in Florida do you display the winter coats next to the swimsuits and only in Florida you may need both in the same week. #Florida pic.twitter.com/fgU1VfLWXf — The Beach From Florida (@BeachFrmFL) December 12, 2023

Temperatures will be in the 40s & 50s tomorrow morning across Southwest Florida. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s though, so a quick warmup is on the way! #flwx pic.twitter.com/8QJYqKnHnd — Lauren Kreidler (@WeatherWithLaur) December 11, 2023

PSA: Check your Christmas tree before bringing it inside. #Florida pic.twitter.com/CLL4FzC7SK — The Beach From Florida (@BeachFrmFL) December 3, 2023

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida memes, best tweets, Instagram posts about winter and December