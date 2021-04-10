Florida weather has been particularly calm lately. Here come the severe storm warnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Howard Cohen
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Though Florida isn’t quite in a drought, it has been “abnormally dry,” observed WKMG meteorologist Tom Sorrells.

But the state seems to like to do things in showy fashion. So that could change this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The service in Miami warned of several hazards for Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, the 11th.

Because of the dryness the last several weeks, there was an elevated fire weather risk on Saturday. Though unrelated, there’s also a high risk of rip currents along Broward and Palm Beach county beaches, the service warns in a hazardous weather outlook.

A convenience store in Florida&#x002019;s Panama City Beach is destroyed by a tornado that reportedly touched down around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, according to the Panama City Government Facebook page.
A convenience store in Florida’s Panama City Beach is destroyed by a tornado that reportedly touched down around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, according to the Panama City Government Facebook page.

A tornado touched down in Florida’s Bay County from Panama City Beach to Lynn Haven around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Panama City News Herald. The Panama City Beach Government Facebook page posted images of a leveled convenience store and house on Front Beach Road and Wells Street.

Damage to a house and Blu Convenient Store on Front Beach Road and Wells Street. At least three people escaped from...

Posted by Panama City Beach-Government on Saturday, April 10, 2021

WFTV meteorologist George Waldenberger posted images of a waterspout moving ashore in Panama City Beach Saturday morning.

Wind gusts up to 85 mph were reported in Fort Walton Beach, according to WPLG meteorologist Luke Dorris.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible for South Florida Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. Funnel clouds are a possibility from the strong cluster that is expected to move south over the area in the late morning to late afternoon.

But CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa already tracked “strong storms” in Florida’s Panhandle Saturday.

Panhandle flood warning, tornado watch

Indeed, by mid-morning Saturday, some 4 inches of rain had fallen in Pensacola and the weather service has issued a flash flood warning through 11:45 a.m. Saturday for southeastern Baldwin County and southern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

A tornado watch was issued for parts of Tallahassee and the Big Bend area of Florida’s Panhandle through 2 p.m. Saturday by the National Weather Service.

At 10:55 a.m. a line of severe thunderstorms, with wind gusts to 60 mph, made conditions nasty along a line extending from Chattahoochee to 10 miles west of Apalachicola and were moving east at 40 mph, the service said.

Forecasters predicted that Gainesville could see some severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into the evening, followed by an 80% chance of rain Sunday.

Florida’s Sunday storms

Sunday, South Florida, Bradenton and Orlando start to see some of the action, with thunderstorm and rain chances in the 80% to 60% range.

“Lighting, damaging wind, hail and a possible tornado,” are among the hazards, the weather service warned.

As we head south, into the Florida Keys, the severity lessens. Currently, there are no weather warnings for Key Largo to Key West, but Monroe County still has a 50% chance of rain Sunday.

As for the cold front, look for temperatures South Florida and the Tampa Bay area to be in the low 70s and highs in the low- to mid-80s. The Panhandle and Gainesville will be cooler, with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the 80s.

The rain could persist into Monday, with a 60% chance during the day and 30% in the evening before drying out again for the rest of the week, according to the weather service.

Recommended Stories

  • Tornado-Warned Storm Wreaks Damage Near Panama City

    Severe weather along Florida’s Gulf Coast left a trail of damage in the Panama City area on April 10, as forecasters issued a flurry of tornado warnings in the region.Footage taken by Twitter user @AudiaMcGee in Lynn Haven, Florida, shows a building with a collapsed roof.The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for parts of the Florida Panhandle on Saturday afternoon, including for the Panama City and Lynn Haven areas. Credit: @AudiaMcGee via Storyful

  • Possible waterspouts spotted coming ashore in Florida

    A few possible waterspouts were reported near Panama City Beach, Florida, on April 10, after tornado warnings were issued in the area.

  • Severe weather, tornado blamed for at least 2 deaths, multiple injuries in Louisiana

    At least two deaths and multiple injuries have been reported in Louisiana following severe weather on Friday night and Saturday morning.

  • Nannies look back on a tumultuous year, from family moves to remote schooling to lost wages

    "There are so many women in such dire financial straits that, despite the long hours and poor pay, they are willing to take those jobs anyway," said one recruitment professional.

  • Controversial Kansas education plan fails as GOP lawmaker switches vote last minute

    The proposal would have tied $5.8 billion in school funding to expanding school choice and restricting online learning.

  • Cheap Trick Go Through the Motions on ‘In Another World’

    For most of the group's 20th album, the band relies on the same old cheap tricks

  • Severe storms in the South expected through weekend

    Dangerous thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hail and possible tornado warnings are in effect from Texas to Mississippi.

  • These Pool Floats From Target Are Under $15 & They Are So Cute

    Some might call us over-eager, but we’re already gearing up to have a totally fun and relaxing summer. Hey, let’s be honest, we deserve it after spending such a long time indoors. Of course, that means that we’re dreaming of the days where we’ll be sipping a yummy margarita poolside, or simply just taking a […]

  • Introducing Your Next Summer Look: Heartbreaker Braids

    I have this tutorial on repeat.

  • Deputy Has Encounter With Rare and Endangered Florida Panther

    A deputy had a close encounter with an endangered and rarely seen Florida panther in Naples, quickly rolling up her window as it approached her.Footage captured by the deputy, identified by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as Community Service Deputy (CSD) Brandi Ahrens, shows the panther running towards the vehicle.“CSD Ahrens was typing a report in her work vehicle along the CREW Bird Rookery Swamp public hiking trail off Shady Hollow Boulevard around 8.30 am when she saw something moving out of the corner of her eye,” wrote the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. “It was a Florida panther, and it was heading her way.”According to the National Wildlife Federation" (NWF), there are only 120 to 130 Florida panthers left in the wild. “The subspecies is so critically endangered that it is vulnerable to just about every major threat,” including habitat-loss due to construction, pollution, and busy roadways. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • ‘The Michigan spike is something we should be nervous about’: Doctor

    The Upper Midwest in the U.S. is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Vote Health Co-Founder & NYC-based HIV Primary Care Physician Dr. Stella Safo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • David Tepper listed as richest NFL owner, with net worth of $14.5 billion

    David Tepper remains the NFL’s richest owner, and he’s gotten a lot richer lately. Tepper’s net worth is listed at $14.5 billion on the latest Forbes billionaires list, which indicates that his net worth has risen by 21 percent since last year. The Panthers’ revenue may have declined along with the rest of the NFL’s, [more]

  • Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?

    If you often spot your dog munching around your yard, you may be wondering why he's so interested. Find out what vets say about this canine habit.

  • Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Tampa Bay starting at $315K

    Still looking for the one? Maybe one of these five stunners will do the trick.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.1507 E. 33rd Ave. — $315,000 Why we love it: This cute bungalow features a welcoming front porch, tons of neutral updates, an open layout, and gorgeous bathrooms.Neighborhood: YborRealtor: Mark Paris at Offerpad BrokerageSpecs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,368 square feetNotable features: Built in the 1930s, tons of updates, outdoor entertaining area, clean modern design. Courtesy of Mark Paris Courtesy of Mark Paris1325 E. Flora St. — $450,000Why we love it: This jewel-toned painted ranch features funky light fixtures, black and white checkered kitchen floors, and sleek cabinets for 1950s retro vibes.Neighborhood: Old Seminole HeightsRealtor: Keeley Toro at Out Fast Realty & Investments LLCSpecs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,780 square feetNotable features: Hot neighborhood, mid-century modern design, jewel-toned exterior. Image Capture: Sep 2019 / Google Street View5911 Midnight Pass Road #505 — $875,000 Why we love it: Dreaming of resort living? This condo might do the trick with water views, spa-like baths, a boat slip (yup), and tons of community amenities like a pool and tennis courts.Neighborhood: Siesta KeyRealtor: Mary Jo Violett at Michael Saunders & CompanySpecs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,447 square feetNotable features: Community amenities, coastal-inspired design, water views. Courtesy of Mary Jo Violett Courtesy of Mary Jo Violett Courtesy of Mary Jo Violett2412 W. Prospect Road — $975,000 Why we love it: If the curb appeal and streetscape doesn't win you over, the coastal cottage vibes throughout just might.Neighborhood: New Suburb BeautifulRealtor: Autumn Etheredge at Smith & Associates Real EstateSpecs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 2,865 square feetNotable features: White kitchen with patterned island, outdoor entertaining space, carriage house, open layout. Courtesy of Autumn Etheredge Courtesy of Autumn Etheredge Courtesy of Autumn Etheredge1690 Arlington St. — $1,600,000Why we love it: Nothing says Southern charm like a double-decker front porch — and this one doesn't disappoint. Neighborhood: YborRealtor: Kelly Gettel at Coldwell Banker RealtySpecs: 5 beds, 4.5 baths, 2,965 square feetNotable features: Spacious rooms, separate soaking tub, pool, fire pit. Courtesy of Kelly Gettel Courtesy of Kelly GettelKnow of an interesting listing? Tips/scoops to brianna.crane@axios.com.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Disney World Relaxing Strict Face Mask Mandate for Guests in This One Particular Instance

    Walt Disney World guests are required to wear masks at the park unless they are swimming, dining or taking a photo outside

  • Studies Show Vaccinated Moms Can Pass COVID Antibodies to Babies Through Breast Milk

    Some vaccinated moms are even sharing their milk with other families, according to The New York Times

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Day 10

    Friday could be the biggest day yet after an expert testified Thursday that what George Floyd endured on the street would have killed a healthy person. ABC News’ Trevor Ault looks ahead.

  • Review: The mid-tier Porsche 911 Turbo is a reminder that sometimes you can have more fun with cheaper toys

    The Porsche 911 Turbo is the little brother to the more powerful Turbo S. It's cheaper than its sibling but just as quick and remarkable to drive.

  • Turkey's Erdogan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

  • Jail time for Florida woman who coughed on cancer patient in viral video

    Debra Jo Hunter of Fernandina Beach is sentenced to 29 days in jail for coughing in a woman's face at a Pier 1 Import that went viral on YouTube.