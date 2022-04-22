Florida wedding turns chaotic after food allegedly laced with marijuana by bride, caterer

The guests were not feeling the love at a Florida wedding that descended into chaos and resulted in felony charges against the bride and caterer for allegedly lacing the food with marijuana.

Attendees at the reception for Danya and Andrew Svoboda's wedding on Feb. 19 in Longwood told police they had vomited and felt unsteady and paranoid after eating, while other guests went to the hospital from the effects of marijuana-laced food, according to authorities.

"I feel like there’s some kind of drugs in me or something," one guest said in a 911 call released by police. "And I don’t know what’s happening."

Danya Svoboda, 42, and caterer Joycelyn Bryant, 31, have been charged with felony violations of an anti-tampering law and delivery of cannabis as well as a misdemeanor culpable negligence charge, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department and court records.

TODAY and NBC News have reached out to Svoboda and Bryant and have not received a response, and an attorney for Bryant did respond to a request for comment by NBC News. An attorney for Svoboda reached by NBC affiliate WESH said he and his client are not commenting on the case.

Seminole County deputies were called to the scene after the reception of about 50 people went off the rails once the food was served, police said. Investigators said the food, including the lasagna, was tested and found to contain THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Body cam footage released by the Seminole County Sherriff's Office shows guests telling police they feel sick.

"We all have been affected," one guest says. "Something was put in the food."

The groom, Andrew Svoboda, was asked by police if he knew the food was laced and stared "with a blank expression for a few moments before stuttering through a 'no,'" according to an arrest affidavit.

One guest complained of "feeling high" when speaking with a deputy, others requested to be taken to the hospital, and another guest said he was taking an Uber to the hospital because he was feeling "ill and high," according to the arrest affidavit. Those guests reported eating meatballs, bread, olive oil and Caesar salad at the wedding.

Guest Nancy Postma told police she felt "very paranoid" to the point where she thought her son-in-law had died and her family didn't tell her, according to the affidavit. She added that she had to be given something to calm her down in the emergency room after being taken to the hospital because she "became loud and unruly."

Wedding guest Miranda Cady told police she saw Bryant reach into the punch bowl, remove a green and fuzzy substance and then put it on small dishes prior to olive oil being added to the dish, according to the affidavit.

Cady told police she asked Bryant if there was marijuana in the food and Bryant "giggled and shook her head yes." Cady said she then went to the dance floor to ask Danya Svoboda if the food was laced, and she said yes and "acted like Cady should be excited as if she were given a gift," according to the affidavit.

Cady spoke with NBC News correspondent Emilie Ikeda on TODAY Friday about the fiasco.

"I think people just want an explanation,” Cady said. "You have to respect other people’s free will and boundaries and option to have a choice in something like that."

Multiple guests tested positive for THC at the hospital, according to police.

If convicted, the bride and caterer could each face up to five years and prison plus a $5,000 fine, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.