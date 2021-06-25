Florida’s weekly COVID update: 11,048 new cases and 217 deaths reported

The Florida Department of Health on Friday announced 11,048 new resident cases of COVID-19 and 217 deaths since June 18.

The state has recorded a known total of at least 2,365,464 coronavirus cases and 38,516 deaths since the pandemic began.

These totals do not represent non-Florida resident cases and deaths — people who either contracted the disease or died from it while being in Florida — because the state stopped reporting those metrics in late May. At that time, there were 744 additional non-resident deaths and 43,535 non-resident cases, cumulatively.

The state’s seven-day percent positivity rate increased from 3.3% to 3.8%. The seven-day case average for Florida increased from about 1,442 to 1,578.

The health department is no longer reporting daily case numbers, just weekly cumulative counts.

More than 9.2 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. Another 1.6 million have completed their first vaccine dosage, bringing the total number of Floridians who have been fully or partially vaccinated at 10.8 million, or 57 percent of Floridians who are 12 and older.

COVID-19 in Florida

Here’s a breakdown of how many new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in South Florida and Manatee County. The Miami Herald can no longer include new deaths because the state stopped classifying deaths by county in its report.

Miami-Dade County reported 2,231 new resident cases in the week ended June 24, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident cases from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 2,036 new resident cases.

The state did not reply to the Herald’s query about the county discrepancies.

The county has recorded at least 508,464 confirmed cases and 6,472 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 1,765,417 people, or about 70% of eligible residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Broward County reported 1,187 new reported resident cases for the week ended June 17, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 1,087 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 248,830 confirmed cases and 3,079 deaths.

In Broward, 1,084,693 people, or about 64% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Palm Beach County reported 774 new reported resident cases as of the week ended June 17, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 741 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 150,857 confirmed cases and 2,883 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 792,848 people, or about 61% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Monroe County reported 49 new reported resident cases as of the week ended June 17, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 46 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 7,219 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.

In the Florida Keys, 45,544 people, or about 67% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Manatee County reported 132 new reported resident cases as of the week ended June 17, according to the health department.

But, when subtracting cumulative county resident totals from last week to this week, the difference between the two numbers is 122 new resident cases.

The county has now recorded at least 40,454 confirmed cases and 689 deaths.

In Manatee, 198,716 people, or about 55% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is no longer reporting the number of patients hospitalized in the state or by county with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.”

Miami-Dade County’s Moving to a New Normal Dashboard also no longer includes hospitalization information for the county.

