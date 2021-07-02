Florida’s weekly COVID update: 15,684 new cases, 213 deaths and higher positivity

Devoun Cetoute
·3 min read

The Florida Department of Health on Friday announced 15,684 new resident cases of COVID-19 and 213 deaths since June 25.

The state has recorded a known total of at least 2,381,148 coronavirus cases and 38,729 deaths since the pandemic began.

These totals do not represent non-Florida resident cases and deaths — people who either contracted the disease or died from it while in Florida — because the state stopped reporting those metrics in late May. At that time, there were 744 additional non-resident deaths and 43,535 non-resident cases, cumulatively.

The state’s seven-day percent positivity rate increased from 3.8% to 5.2%. The seven-day case average for Florida increased from about 1,578 to 2,241.

The health department is no longer reporting daily case numbers, just weekly cumulative counts.

More than 9.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. Another 1.5 million have completed their first vaccine dosage, bringing the total number of Floridians who have been fully or partially vaccinated at around 11 million, or 58 percent of Floridians who are 12 and older.

COVID-19 in Florida

Here’s a breakdown of how many new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in South Florida and Manatee County. The Miami Herald can no longer include new deaths because the state stopped classifying deaths by county in its report.

Miami-Dade County reported 3,059 new resident cases in the week ending July 1, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 2,930 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has recorded at least 511,394 confirmed cases and 6,472 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 1,810,727 people, or about 72% of eligible residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Broward County reported 1,500 new reported resident cases for the week ending July 1, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 1,470 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has now recorded at least 250,300 confirmed cases and 3,079 deaths.

In Broward, 1,104,150 people, or about 65% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Palm Beach County reported 909 new reported resident cases as of the week ending July 1, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 889 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has now recorded at least 151,746 confirmed cases and 2,883 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 803,096 people, or about 62% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Monroe County reported 139 new reported resident cases as of the week ending July 1, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 42 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has now recorded at least 7,261 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.

In the Florida Keys, 46,135 people, or about 67% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Manatee County reported 132 new reported resident cases as of the week ended July 1, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 134 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has now recorded at least 40,588 confirmed cases and 689 deaths.

In Manatee, 201,064 people, or about 56% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is no longer reporting the number of patients hospitalized in the state or by county with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.”

Miami-Dade County’s Moving to a New Normal Dashboard also no longer includes hospitalization information for the county.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

