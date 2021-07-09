Florida’s weekly COVID update: A surge with 23,747 new cases and 172 deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Friday announced 23,747 new resident cases of COVID-19 and 172 deaths since July 2.

This week’s resident total is higher than last week when 15,684 were reported by the state. New weekly case totals have been steadily increasing since last month when 10,095 cases were reported from June 11-17.

Here’s more to know:

▪ The state has recorded a known total of at least 2,404,895 coronavirus cases and 38,901 deaths since the pandemic began.

▪ The totals do not represent non-Florida resident cases and deaths — people who either contracted the disease or died from it while in Florida — because the state stopped reporting those metrics in late May. At that time, there were 744 additional non-resident deaths and 43,535 non-resident cases, cumulatively.

▪ The state’s seven-day percent positivity rate increased from 5.2% to 7.8%, the state sits at a 16.9% positivity rate since the pandemic began. The seven-day case average for Florida increased from about 2,241 to 3,392.

▪ The health department is no longer reporting daily case numbers, just weekly cumulative counts.

▪ More than 9.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. Another 1.5 million have completed their first vaccine dosage, bringing the total number of Floridians who have been fully or partially vaccinated at around 11 million, or 58 percent of Floridians who are 12 and older.

COVID-19 in Florida

Here’s a breakdown of how many new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in South Florida and Manatee County. The Miami Herald can no longer include new deaths because the state stopped classifying deaths by county in its report.

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 4,362 new resident cases in the week ending July 8, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 4,371 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has recorded at least 515,765 confirmed cases and 6,472 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 1,848,942 people, or about 73% of eligible residents, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Broward County reported 2,128 new reported resident cases for the week ending July 8, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 2,136 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has now recorded at least 252,436 confirmed cases and 3,079 deaths.

In Broward, 1,119,700 people, or about 66% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 1,378 new reported resident cases as of the week ending July 8, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 1,383 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has now recorded at least 153,129 confirmed cases and 2,883 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 811,519 people, or about 62% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Monroe County reported 66 new reported resident cases as of the week ending July 8, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 66 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has now recorded at least 7,327 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.

In the Florida Keys, 46,485 people, or about 68% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

▪ Manatee County reported 245 new reported resident cases as of the week ended July 8, according to the health department.

The Miami Herald calculates there were 248 new resident cases based on released weekly reports.

The county has now recorded at least 40,836 confirmed cases and 689 deaths.

In Manatee, 202,735 people, or about 57% of residents 12 years old and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is no longer reporting the number of patients hospitalized in the state or by county with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.”

Miami-Dade County’s Moving to a New Normal Dashboard also no longer includes hospitalization information for the county.