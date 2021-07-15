Florida ‘white supremacist gang’ members indicted on kidnapping, assault charges

A grand jury indicted 16 members of a Florida white supremacist group on kidnapping, assault and racketeering charges, federal authorities announced Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed a 19-page indictment implicating members of the group, called Unforgiven — including four from the greater Tampa Bay area. Federal prosecutors described Unforgiven as a racketeering enterprise engaged in acts of “violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice, and other offenses,” according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida.

The group propagates “Aryan philosophy,” according to the indictment, and holds and expands its power through “recruitment, indoctrination of white supremacist ideology, pursuit of business and political leadership, intimidation, and threats and acts of violence.”

Part of its mission is also to rebel against a perceived victimization of white inmates within the Florida Department of Corrections, which runs and manages state prisons. The location of one of the incidents was Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City, the indictment says. There, two of Unforgiven’s members assaulted with a deadly weapon an individual identified by the initials “J.T.” in January 2019.

Members relied on “corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees” to gather information and smuggle contraband into correctional facilities, according to the indictment.

Group leaders expected members to be “battle-ready at all times,” the indictment says, and created a “climate of fear” to keep members in line. They also required that members demonstrate their loyalty by paying dues, attending group meetings and getting tattoos bearing white supremacist symbols.

The gang sought political power through a subgroup called Route 21 “in an attempt to disguise the white supremacist roots of its political activity,” according to the indictment, although it doesn’t elaborate on what that political activity consisted of.

The indicted members are:

Maverick Maher, also known as Saxon, 39, of Pensacola; Joshua Fisher, aka Hammer, 27, of Brooksville; Levi Sharp, aka Sketch, 38, of Satsuma; George Andrews, II, aka Shrek, 51, of Pensacola; James Mapoles, aka Matt Mapoles or Matt Criston, 40, of Panama City; David Howell, 35, of Loxahatchee; Ryann Howard, aka Auto, 39, of Orange Park; Ryan McLaughlin, aka Pretty Boy, 35, Jacksonville; Darrin Terranova, aka Nova, 51, of Beverly Hills; Brandon Welch, aka Scumbag, 34, of Milton; Joshua Williamson, aka Chain Gang, 36, of Live Oak; Steve Anderson, 28, of Bristol; Joshua Hall, aka K9, 42, of Wildwood; Jarrett Arnold, aka Jit, 31, of Zephyrhills; Scott Marshall, aka Solo, 45, of Port Richey; and William Walker, aka The Duke, 38, of Jacksonville.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.