Florida woman accused of attempted murder-for-hire using Bitcoin as payment

Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire scheme using Bitcoin as payment.

FBI agents said 50-year-old DeAnna Marie Stinson of Tampa, an accountant, used the dark web in June to try to hire someone to kill her ex’s spouse, providing the victim’s name, address and photo, according to the Department of Justice.

Stinson is accused of paying $12,000 in Bitcoin between June and July.

She made repeated attempts to hire someone and offered a bonus if the victim was killed by a specific date, according to the DOJ.

Stinson went as far as messaging administrators of the dark web, and when she hadn’t heard from them on July 31, she asked them to “reassign the job to someone who has a history of getting jobs done,” prosecutors allege.

Law enforcement officials said they found financial evidence from her account.

An agent, pretending to be a hitman, contacted her.

In a call she didn’t know was being recorded, Stinson confirmed she wanted the victim killed and agreed to pay for the hit in Bitcoin so it couldn’t be traced, according to authorities.

She allegedly paid the agent $350 in Bitcoin on Sept. 13 so that the undercover agent posing as a hitman could buy a gun to commit the murder.

Stinson is facing charges of soliciting a crime of violence and murder-for-hire, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

