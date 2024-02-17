Florida woman accused of kicking ER nurse in stomach, arrested for DUI, arrest records show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is behind bars following a DUI arrest and for allegedly kicking an emergency room nurse in the stomach Friday night, according to an arrest report.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to a crash on Sunset Point Boulevard after a woman collided with a tree.

Florida doctors pull 150 live parasites from man’s nose

Officials said the woman, identified as 47-year-old Katrina McGrade, had two empty alcoholic drinks in her driver’s side door pocket in her Lexus RX 350.

Sumter County deputies, also on the scene, said the vehicle’s airbags had been deployed and the vehicle had front-end damage. McGrade was taken to UF The Villages Hospital following the crash.

When deputies arrived at the hospital where McGrade was being treated, they were told by hospital security that she had just battered a nurse and was being verbally abusive to the staff.

The arrest report said the nurse was trying to pick up McGrade’s shoe off the floor when she was kicked in the stomach. Several witnesses were in the room to confirm this incident.

Bus carrying 6th-grade students on field trip to SeaWorld catches on fire

As deputies tried interviewing McGrade, she refused to answer questions and “continued to be verbally abusive towards myself [deputy] and staff.”

Hospital staff told authorities that her blood alcohol content was .287, nearly four times the legal limit.

Following her treatment and clearance, McGrade was arrested and taken to the Sumter County Jail. While at the jail, she gave breath samples which came back as .148 and .149 per 210 liters of breath, the report said.

McGrade is facing DUI and battery charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.