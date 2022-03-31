Florida woman accused of setting Circle K clerk on fire after being told not to panhandle outside gas station

A Florida woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly doused a gas station attendant in gasoline and set them on fire.

Betty McFadden, 30, was panhandling outside a Pensacola Circle K when she was told to leave the property, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s when she grabbed a gas can, panhandled some gasoline, then walked into the store and doused the clerk in the fluid, police said. McFadden then allegedly began throwing lit matches at the clerk.

Another employee was also injured trying to help put out the fire.

Police caught up to McFadden a few blocks away and arrested her.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family,” Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said in a statement. “This is a senseless and practically indescribable act of cruelty.”

A spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said she could not comment on the victims’ conditions due to Marsy’s Law, which is meant to protect victims of crimes.