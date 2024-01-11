Florida woman accused of stabbing mother to death after argument in Barefoot Bay home

A Brevard County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of fatally stabbing her own mother.

According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation began just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning when deputies responded to a home on Seagull Drive in Barefoot Bay for reports of a woman who was injured.

They arrived to find the victim, identified as 69-year-ood Cheryl Meurer, dead in the home from multiple stab wounds.

After collecting evidence and gathering witness statements, investigators say they determined Meurer’s 49-year-old daughter, Kelly Tinsley, was the person responsible for the stabbing.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 49-year-old Kelly Tinsley of Barefoot Bay for causing the death of her mother, 69-year-old Cheryl Meurer on January 8, 2024, at a home on Seagull Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Tinsley and Meurer got into an argument sometime on the night before deputies responded to the home.

Deputies say that confrontation eventually became physical and ended with Meurer being stabbed to death.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Tinsley Tuesday charging her with manslaughter reclassified with the use of a weapon.

Tinsley was booked into the Brevard County jail Tuesday and remains there on $750,000 bond.

The Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

