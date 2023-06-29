Florida woman accused of threatening to run over Asian American woman in racist Maine attack

A Florida woman is facing a civil rights complaint in Maine for allegedly racially attacking and threatening to run over an Asian American woman with her van earlier this month.

How it started: Vicki Lush, 66, of St. Port Lucie, got into an argument with the victim at a seafood restaurant in Kennebunkport on June 6, according to the complaint.

Lush allegedly called the victim a “foreigner” and told her to go back to “your country.”

The victim responded by saying that Lush “wouldn’t say this to a white person.” Lush then allegedly snapped back by calling her a “Chinese [expletive].”

Alleged threat made: The altercation reportedly continued to the restaurant’s parking lot. There, Lush allegedly threatened to run over the victim, swerving her van in the victim’s direction.

She allegedly made statements such as “You have no idea who you are messing with,” “I’ll lay you out right here,” “Get out of my way or I’ll run you over” and “You foreigners need to go home.” The victim, a 40-year-old Korean woman visiting from Massachusetts, managed to take a photo of Lush’s vehicle.

What the complaint says: Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey filed the civil rights complaint against Lush this week.

The Maine Civil Rights Act prohibits the use of violence, the threat of violence or property damage against any person motivated by that person’s race, color, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability or sexual orientation.

The recently filed complaint seeks a court order to prohibit Lush from contacting the victim, prevent her from further violations against the act and fine her up to $5,000 for each future violation. Any violation of the act is a Class D crime, punishable by a maximum of 364 days in jail and $2,000 in fines.

