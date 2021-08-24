Florida woman accused of throwing her ex-boyfriend’s cat into river

A Florida woman who broke up with her boyfriend was throwing his belongings out of their RV when police say she opted to throw his cat out as well.

Now Christa Ann Thistle, 53, of Oak Hill, is facing animal cruelty and other charges.

Deputies say it unfolded Thursday evening at an RV park in Volusia County while Thistle and ex were fighting about him not leaving quickly enough. And, Stanley the cat paid the price.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the two were arguing when Thistle picked up the cat carrier — with Stanley locked inside — and heaved it into the nearby river.

Her ex ran to the water’s edge and jumped in the water to save his beloved feline.

“Stanley was still wet and shivering when deputies arrived,” Volusia County authorities said in a press release, “and the boyfriend was wet from the waist down, consistent with jumping in the river to save him.”

Stanley was in the water for about 20 seconds, authorities said.

Bodycam footage released Friday shows Thistle being handcuffed and Stanley being wrapped in a blanket to get him warm.

Stanley was taken by Volusia County Animal Services for follow-up evaluation and care.

Thistle was also charged with simple assault after deputies said she demanded to be taken to jail so she could make a phone call, bond out and “kill her ex-boyfriend.”