Florida woman accused of tossing firebombs at Buddhist temple

A Florida woman was caught on video tossing multiple firebombs at a Buddhist temple Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the St. Dak Buddhist Temple in Palm Beach Gardens for a report of a possible firebombing and found multiple items burning on the grounds. The items were determined to be improvised incendiary devices, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

A review of the temple’s surveillance camera system showed a woman identified as Mei Cheung igniting and throwing four firebombs over the gate and placing a fifth inside the facility’s mailbox before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The 46-year-old Riviera Beach resident was located and arrested on five counts of possession of an incendiary device and one count of criminal damage to a religious property, all felonies. She was being held on $6,000 bond, jail records show.

No injuries were reported.