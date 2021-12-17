Florida woman admits poisoning boyfriend because ‘he wouldn’t shut up’, police say

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Alvis Parrish mixed a psychotic drug in William Carter’s lemonade on 7 December (PA)

A Florida woman is facing charges for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend's drink because he would not stop talking.

Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that 54-year-old Alvis Parrish mixed a psychotic drug in William Carter’s lemonade on 7 December.

After allegedly mixing the drug, she called the authorities. According to an arrest report when deputies got there, Ms Parrish, who was sitting on the front porch, yelled at them: “Yeah, I did it… because he wouldn’t shut the f*** up.”

“I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all so he wouldn't die,” Ms Parrish added, police say.

She continued talking even when a deputy put her in handcuffs, the police report said. “Do whatever you want. If you don’t take me, I will kill him,” she said. Ms Parrish had also reportedly written out what she had done in a notebook.

The couple had been living together for nine years. Ms Parrish is facing a charge of poisoning food or water with the intent to kill or injure a person.

A deputy who spoke to the 61-year-old victim said he appeared “extremely lethargic” and kept complaining about how tired he was and didn’t know why.

Mr Carter informed the deputy that the lemonade tasted funny but added: “Not sure why she would give me that, I don’t take Seroquel.”

The deputies found a bottle of lemonade inside the house with some powdery substance at the bottom.

Mr Carter resisted going to a hospital at first but was taken to an emergency room after he collapsed.

Ms Parrish was arrested with a more than $50,000 bond. Court records showed she has been appointed a public defender, but there was no listing for the attorney’s name or contact.