Florida deputies say that a woman allegedly attacked two people at a pool for doing stretches she thought were inappropriate.

Amanda Ferragamo, 41, was arrested in Sumter County, Florida, after the incident on early Sunday morning. A female victim told deputies she and the male victim were doing stretches when Ferragamo smacked and shoved them both.

"The female victim then stated that the defendant accused them both of doing inappropriate activities and began to shove her and smacked her across her face. The female victim has a red mark on her face indicating she was hit as well," the arrest affidavit states.

Deputies responded to the incident at 2:32 a.m.

FLORIDA WOMEN OUTSIDE COYOTE UGLY BAR SEEN TOSSING BABY AROUND 'LIKE A TOY' MOMENTS BEFORE FIGHT BREAKS OUT

Amanda Ferragamo, 41, was arrested in Sumter County, Florida, after the incident on early Sunday morning. A female victim told deputies she and the male victim were doing stretches when Ferragamo smacked and shoved them both.

The male victim told a deputy, "She f---ing attacked us, she's pissed."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies wrote in the affidavit that the female victim had a red mark on her face indicating she was hit.

FLORIDA COUPLE ALLEGEDLY PERFORMED SEX ACTS ON CHILDREN, FACE LIFE IN PRISON

According to FOX 35, the man and Ferragamo are connected in some way, which makes the incident domestic in nature.

Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office didn't further explain their relationship.

Ferragamo was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center and charged with two counts of battery.

She was released Monday afternoon.





Original article source: Florida woman allegedly attacked 2 people at pool for doing 'inappropriate' stretches