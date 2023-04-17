Florida Woman Allegedly Choked Her Sister To Death, Charged With Murder

A 39-year-old Florida woman is being charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing her 54-year-old sister. According to WFLA, Charee Howard called police on Tuesday, saying she choked her sister to death.

When officers responded to the home which the sisters shared in St. Petersburg, Florida, they found the body of Sherry Lynn.

According to the siblings’ family, the sisters were very close. Loved ones said Lynn was like a mother figure to Howard since their parents passed away. However, the family believes Howard has been dealing with mental health problems.

“They say she hadn’t slept for three or four days and started hallucinating whatever it is, I ain’t no doctor,” Michael Hobbs, the sisters’ brother, told WFLA. “She needs more attention than just being in jail.”

Lynn, who worked in real estate, is remembered for her inspiring character.

“She’s a good kid, I know she’s in heaven,” Hobbs said. “This is a sad, sad thing for us and a sad day.”

Howard is being held in jail while police are waiting for an autopsy report to determine Lynn’s official cause of death.