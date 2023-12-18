Florida woman allegedly rapes husband's younger brother, gives birth to his child: deputies

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after she allegedly raped her husband's younger brother with autism and gave birth to his child, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Amanda Brooks, 34, was arrested last week and charged with felony sexual assault, false information to law enforcement officer regarding a felony and knowingly giving false information to law enforcement officer after the incident that began to unfold about 10 years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.

In June 2022, Brooks contacted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and reported that she was sexually assaulted by her husband and his younger brother, according to the affidavit. She supplied officials with an alleged list of events that occurred between February and April of 2022, and also said she was "coerced and forced" to engage in sexual activities and was "verbally and psychologically abused," the affidavit added.

Because of this alleged abuse, Brooks and her children absconded to the Orlando area, where she submitted a written statement to Orlando police that was sent back to Monroe County. She also provided emails full of detailed information, including screenshots of messages with friends depicting herself as a "victim of abuse and mistreatment by the family of her husband, and continued to insist she was being harassed by them about her having left with her children," the affidavit said.

In July 2022, however, the mother of Brooks' brother-in-law said her son was actually the victim in this case, and Brooks was the one who allegedly raped him, the affidavit said.

Brooks allegedly entered her brother-in-law's room on several occasions and sexually battered him, something that had been going on for 10 years, deputies said. He has autism, and could not have consented to these sexual acts, his mother told deputies.

The man told deputies Brooks allegedly forced sex upon him four times that he could recall, first starting 10 years prior and three other times in 2022, the affidavit said. He recalled incidents that happened in February, March and May of 2022 where he told Brooks "no" and "they shouldn't do this," the affidavit added. Brooks allegedly replied, "be quiet," don't "tell anyone" and "it was okay" because it "made her feel good."

Brooks' husband denied having any involvement sexually with Brooks during this time, saying she was "withholding sexual contact from him" even though he noticed she had an ovulation tracker, the affidavit said.

In September 2022, deputies were made aware that Brooks was several months pregnant.

"Amanda did not return multiple attempts to reach her for further interview and did not provide any corroboration of her allegations," the affidavit said. "She also hired a defense attorney that did not return calls or emails."

DNA samples were taken in April and May 22 from Brooks' husband and brother-in-law, as well as the unborn child at the time. In October, DNA test results showed that the brother-in-law was the biological father of Brooks' baby, the affidavit said.

Brooks gave birth to the child on Jan. 9, 2023.

Deputies said they could not find evidence to support any of Brooks' recollection and an arrest warrant was issued. She was arrested Dec. 10 and remains in jail in Monroe County on $150,000 bond, arrest records show.