Florida woman allegedly slapped 11-year-old boy, called him N-word over go-kart crash

A white Florida woman was arrested for allegedly slapping an 11-year-old Black child and using a racial slur, following a go-kart crash, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident unfolded at Boomers, a game center in Boca Raton, on Saturday night when Haley Zager, 30, said she was rear-ended by the boy as they drove their go-karts.

"At the conclusion of the go-kart ride, Zager got out of her go-kart, approached (the boy) and slapped him in the face," Boca Raton police officer Ricky Clinard wrote in a complaint, citing the accounts of three employees who witnessed the incident. "After the incident, Zager stated to a Boomers employee, 'The f--king n---er hit me in the back.' "

The boy's father said the collision involving Zager was touched off by another crash that started a chain reaction and led to his son's vehicle being pushed into the woman's, according to the complaint.

Zager told police she "tapped" the boy in the face, but admitted she shouldn't have touched him, the criminal complaint said.

As Zager was being arrested on suspicion of child abuse, a body search unearthed a tin can of Altoids mints in her underwear, police said. That tin had a variety of pills that Zager could not show prescriptions for, which led her to be also be booked for illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Zager was released on her own recognizance Monday.

Zager could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday through publicly listed phone numbers and email addresses.