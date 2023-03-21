Florida woman allegedly threatened McDonald's employees with gun over missing menu item: police

A Florida woman was arrested last week for allegedly brandishing a firearm at two McDonald's drive-thru workers because an item she wanted wasn't on the menu, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Quavi Young, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, open carry of a weapon, and driving with a suspended license.

The incident began last Thursday at a McDonald's in Cocoa, Florida, when Young pulled up to the drive-thru for the second time that evening and "requested a meal which was not on the menu," according to an arrest affidavit.

The worker told Young that the menu item wasn't available and asked her why she was mad, prompting Young to allegedly brandish a black handgun and say that she'll "push her ‘s--- back,'" according to the affidavit.

WENDY'S TEEN EMPLOYEE RECOVERING AFTER BEING SHOT THROUGH DRIVE-THRU

Young then went to second drive-thru window and grabbed the gun and put it in her lap, the other worker told officers.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The McDonald's employees called 911 and responding officers made contact with Young, who allegedly had a black M&P Shield handgun with a drum-style magazine capable of carrying 50 rounds in her passenger seat.

FILE PHOTO: A sign for a McDonald's drive-thru.

Young was booked into jail on a combined $7,500 bond in the early hours of Friday morning, according to jail records. She was released on Saturday. Court records did not list an attorney.

It's the second time this year that McDonald's workers in Florida have been threatened with a firearm for a seemingly trivial reason. Last month, 24-year-old Amari Bente Hendricks allegedly waved a loaded handgun at drive-thru workers in Altamonte Springs because she did not receive a free cookie.