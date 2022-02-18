Florida woman allegedly used PPP loan to hire hitman accused of gunning down TSA agent

A Florida woman accused of taking out a hit on a TSA agent, who also dated her ex-boyfriend, used a $15,000 pandemic relief loan to pay the man who gunned down her romantic rival, police said.

Jasmine Martinez, a self-described owner of a one-employee salon, obtained the federal payroll protection loan on April 20, 2021, just two weeks before Le’Shonte Jones was shot and killed outside her Miami apartment in broad daylight. Her three year-old daughter was also injured in the attack, which occurred on May 3.

In the days leading up to the deadly violence, the suspect made withdrawals from her bank account totaling more than $10,000, according to arrest warrants obtained by the Miami Herald. Authorities said Martinez used the funds to pay alleged hitman, an ex-con named Javon Carter, to kill the Miami airport worker.

Carter recorded a cellphone video hours before the shooting of himself counting a large sum of money.

“Just another day at the office,” he said in the clip.

Both Martinez and Carter were arrested on Tuesday along with another man, Romiel Robinson, who had been in a romantic relationship with Martinez. Attorneys for both men have denied their clients played a role in the slaying.

They are each facing first-degree murder charges while Martinez and Robinson also face additional charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Investigators said Martinez and Jones had several encounters before the slaying, the first of which occurred in April 2016. Martinez was accused of striking Jones, who was dating her ex-boyfriend at the time, but the case was later dropped. Just two years later, she was again arrested for attacking Jones.

Following her arrest, Jones was attacked in the courthouse parking lot by two men, including Martinez’s then-boyfriend Kelly Nelson. She was going to testify against Nelson in the case, but later reported being harassed and offered a payoff.