Florida woman arrested for abusing Siberian Husky
WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT A Florida woman was arrested this week for abusing a Siberian Husky by doing things like beating it with a rubber mallet
WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT A Florida woman was arrested this week for abusing a Siberian Husky by doing things like beating it with a rubber mallet
Pitch Black remains one of Vin Diesel’s coolest roles, not only because Richard B. Riddick is a compelling character, but because he helped populate an interesting fictional world. When he crash landed on the desert planet M6-117, along with the rest of the marooned crew of the Hunter-Gratzner, things were already bad enough. But they were destined to get worse when a rare triple eclipse plunged the planet into perpetual night and bloodthirsty predators emerged from the darkness. The Earth’s rar
NASA has figured out a way to extend the mission of its interstellar Voyager 2 probe by another three years. And that's no easy feat, considering the probe has been screaming through the cosmos since 1977 and is currently more than 12 billion miles from Earth. The probe recently switched to its backup power reserves, […]
Professional organizers explain how to get rid of paper clutter and prevent the piles of paperwork from building up in the first place
"We'll continue to explore the idea that even when you have little, if everybody hangs together, in some ways you can have a lot," co-executive producer Dave Caplan tells TheWrap
You never know what you’re going to see on the New York subway
A Rome man was arrested after police said he took a motorcycle on a test drive and never returned it.
He committed the lewd act multiple times at Gold Mine Park in Sugar Hill on Tuesday.
A SWAT situation temporarily shut down a Cherokee County road on Thursday morning.
Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Plainfield girl
I followed cocktail recipes from famous chefs Paula Deen, Ina Garten, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Tyler Florence to see which one has the best margarita.
Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3VzlsNF A Hillsborough County woman said the owners of her mobile home park forced her to take down her security cameras within seven days, claiming she was breaking the law. But the ABC Action News I-Team has learned where and how you can use security cameras is not always clear in Florida.
A 38-year-old Kissimmee, Florida, man likely suffered a possible medical emergency when he crashed his SUV into an Osceola County home Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The impact caused his vehicle to burst into flames, burning a large portion of the home. Eight people were inside the house at the time of the crash. Troopers said none of them were hurt. The driver, however, suffered serious injuries. A homeowner provided FOX 35 News with a Ring camera video which shows the moments before the driver crashed into the home.
It's a tear-jerker, and it still holds up today.
Get you a girl who can do it all.
He is accused of killing one woman and injuring four others when he opened fire at a Northside Hospital facility in Midtown.
While in Ireland, Springsteen also paid a visit to The Pogues' Shane MacGowan. Bruce Springsteen Holds Court at Irish Pub, Leads Patrons in Song Alex Young
He was rushed from a Cracker Barrel rocking chair to a hospital after a Monday night meatloaf dinner.
The International Cycling Union [UCI] is discussing the possibility of banning transgender athletes from female categories amid the outcry over Austin Killips's first prize for women at the Tour of the Gila.
The 15-year-old Chihuahuas were surrendered together to an Alabama shelter.
A father gets emotional when his family surprises him with a fluffy, blue-eyed puppy in Hamilton, Ontario, after he returns from a business trip.