Florida woman arrested for abusing Siberian Husky

WOFL

A 38-year-old Kissimmee, Florida, man likely suffered a possible medical emergency when he crashed his SUV into an Osceola County home Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The impact caused his vehicle to burst into flames, burning a large portion of the home. Eight people were inside the house at the time of the crash. Troopers said none of them were hurt. The driver, however, suffered serious injuries. A homeowner provided FOX 35 News with a Ring camera video which shows the moments before the driver crashed into the home.