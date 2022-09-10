Florida woman arrested for allegedly 'twerking on' teen at prom

A Florida woman was arrested on allegations that include lewd conduct with a student after a teenager alleged she rubbed against him at his prom when she was a teacher.

Julie Kinsey Hoover was jailed based on an arrest warrant that alleges she was an authority figure who solicited or engaged in lewd conduct with a student and contributed to the delinquency of a minor who attended a private school in Perry, where she was employed, authorities said.

Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, Fla. (Google Maps)

Jail records indicate Hoover was booked and released Tuesday. Her case included zero bond, according to those records.

News reports, including one published by NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa, state that Hoover is 39. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment made by phone and direct message.

Hoover was arrested Tuesday after an investigator spoke to an 18-year-old who said the suspect encouraged him to drink alcohol and rubbed her body against him lasciviously when he was a 17-year-old at the Point of Grace Christian school's prom April 8, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"The former student informed the investigator that at the prom, Ms. Hoover pressured him to drink alcoholic beverages, and multiple times put the straw from an alcoholic drink in his mouth," the office said.

The unidentified student said she approached him on the dance floor multiple times "and began twerking on him (rubbing her buttocks on him)," the office said.

It made the boy uncomfortable, it said, and he left the floor each time.

Sheriff's Investigator Brian Cruse was investigating allegations of misconduct against Hoover when the teenager was interviewed, according to the statement.

Cruse interviewed two witnesses who corroborated the teenager's story, the sheriff's office said.

Hoover spent a night in jail in June after she was arrested by the sheriff's department based on a separate allegation of being an authority figure engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

The sheriff's office said the same investigator found that she solicited sex from a student via text messages.

The school, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told local news outlets that Hoover is no longer employed at the small K-12 institution.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com