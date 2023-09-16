Florida woman arrested after leaving son, 11, in hotel room with dead man following ménage à trois with 2 men

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly left her 11-year-old son in a hotel room with a dead man following her drug-filled sexual encounter with two men.

Amy Kemper, 32, admitted to authorities last week that she used drugs and had a ménage à trois in a room at the Hammock Beach resort in Palm Coast, Florida, before she decided to leave her son there with the 60-year-old man while she left with the other man overnight Sept. 9, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

She told deputies she thought the man was snoring strangely and when they returned they found him unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead in the room by medical personnel after CPR was attempted.

Deputies allegedly found narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the room.

"A woman thought it was okay to bring her child to a resort in the middle of the night, so she could engage in narcotic use and sexual activities," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Unfortunately, her son was stuck alone in the room with the deceased male for several hours until she came back."

Kemper was arrested for child neglect without great bodily harm and booked into the Flagler County Jail.

She is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Kemper’s son in now in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.





