Florida woman arrested after ‘obviously neglected’ teen dies: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested on Friday a month after a 14-year-old boy who was “obviously neglected” died, according to Daytona Beach Police.

On Jan. 1 officers responded to a residence on Carolina Lake Drive where they found the boy. Police said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family thinks missing woman may be living under new identity

After an investigation and an autopsy, the Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death to be homicide.

Officers obtained a warrant for Talia Nelson, 43, who was arrested on Feb. 9 on charges including first-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and aggravated child abuse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.