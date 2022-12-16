Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say

A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.

After the deputy confirmed the fake license plate, he pulled the vehicle over and contacted the driver 34-year-old Soleita Gamboa from Tampa, Florida.

Officials said while speaking with Gamboa, the deputy smelled marijuana from the vehicle.

The deputy searched the car and found over four and a half pounds of ecstasy pills and marijuana.

Officials said the ecstasy is worth $70,000.

Gamboa was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a license place to conceal or misrepresent the identity, operating an unregistered vehicle, window tint, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and trafficking ecstasy.

