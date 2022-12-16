Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say
A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
After the deputy confirmed the fake license plate, he pulled the vehicle over and contacted the driver 34-year-old Soleita Gamboa from Tampa, Florida.
Officials said while speaking with Gamboa, the deputy smelled marijuana from the vehicle.
TRENDING STORIES:
Atlanta rapper Gunna released after pleading guilty to RICO charge
Suspect facing 4 domestic violence cases gets bond and kills victim, police say
Young Thug appears in front of judge for first time since initial arrest in May
The deputy searched the car and found over four and a half pounds of ecstasy pills and marijuana.
Officials said the ecstasy is worth $70,000.
Gamboa was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a license place to conceal or misrepresent the identity, operating an unregistered vehicle, window tint, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and trafficking ecstasy.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: