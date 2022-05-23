Florida woman arrested for stealing $437K from elderly cancer patient: police

Florida authorities arrested a woman who allegedly stole over $437,000 from a 70-year-old cancer patient by impersonating her daughter and forcing her to sign over her possessions, officials said.

Following an investigation, authorities apprehended Ana Nunez, who allegedly pretended to be the unidentified victim’s daughter in order to manipulate her into signing legal documents granting her power of attorney, WPLG reported.

The victim, whose physical condition was not immediately made clear, ultimately signed over her home, bank accounts, and the rest of her possessions to Nunez, as she was receiving care at a hospital in Miami-Dade County, according to the report.

Nunez faces charges of organized fraud, exploitation of the elderly, and theft from the elderly totaling more than $50,000, WPLG reported. She has previous convictions in 2014, including grand theft and forgery, according to the report.

Nunez appeared in court on Saturday, when a judge set her bond at $45,000.

Nunez’s own son, Pablo Figueroa, was previously arrested in connection with the scheme.

The elderly population has become a common target of fraudsters as senior citizens were scammed out of over $1 billion in 2021, according to an FBI report.

More than 92,000 victims over the age of 60 reported losing more than $1.7 billion, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.