Florida woman attacked by gator after falling into canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An alligator attacked a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal on Monday morning, authorities said.

The woman was resting on a sea wall when she fell into the canal, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release. Someone heard her cries for help and called 911.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her arms, the release said. She was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were trying to locate the alligator on Monday morning.

The wildlife agency uses professional gator trappers for its Nuisance Alligator Program. An alligator interacting with humans is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet (1.2 meters).

No additional details were immediately available.

