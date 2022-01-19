Florida woman attacked and thrown on the ground by bear while walking dogs

While walking her dogs at night, a woman said she was "jumped" on and attacked by a bear, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The unidentified woman was attacked by a black bear on Jan. 13 in DeBary, WESH 2 News reported. DeBary is a 30-minute drive north of Orlando.

While walking through her driveway, the woman said the "startled" bear approached her and immediately scratched her in the face. The bear proceeded to attack the woman until she successfully fled the scene, FOX News reported.

"He (was) kind of like jumping me when I was running, he jumped me and threw me on the floor," the victim told WESH 2 News.

Fortunately, the woman survived the bear attack with "non-life-threatening injuries" and a concussion, according to FWC. Nearby eyewitnesses recalled the victim screaming and running for help, WESH 2 News reported.

Once at the scene, members of the sheriff's office spotted an adult female bear and her three 100-pound cubs in a nearby tree. Officials darted the adult bear which was then killed because of the possible public safety threat it posed, according to the FWC. The bear's yearlings were not killed.

Bodycam footage released by Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows the woman with scratches on her face.

Bears occupied all the land that is now Florida before the early Europeans arrived. Today bears still occupy 49% of the state, according to FWC's website.

Bears can be spotted in areas all across Florida but prefer a "mixture of flatwoods, swamps, scrub oak ridges, bayheads and hammock habitats."

