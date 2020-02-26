A Florida woman is being accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to die

Sarah Boone is seen in police custody in a video released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Twitter/@OrangeCoSheriff

Sarah Boone, 42, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder on Tuesday in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr.

The Winter Park, Florida woman called police Monday afternoon after finding her boyfriend dead in a zipped-up suitcase.

She said that she had zipped him up in the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek, and went to bed without realizing he was still in the luggage.

But police later saw videos on her phone showing her taunting him for cheating on her as he struggled to get out of the suitcase.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Florida woman was arrested on Tuesday after her boyfriend was found dead in a zipped-up suitcase.

Sarah Boone, 42, claimed that Jorge Torres Jr's death was the result of a hide-and-seek game gone wrong. But police decided to arrest her after seeing two troubling videos on her phone, showing Boone taunting Torres as he struggled to get out of the luggage.

According to the arrest affidavit written by Detective Chelsey Connolly, which was reviewed by the Orlando Sentinel, Boone said she and her boyfriend spent Sunday evening sharing a bottle of Chardonnay while painting and doing puzzles. Later in the evening, they started playing hide-and-seek, at which point they thought it would be funny for Boone to zip Torres into a blue suitcase.

If convicted, Boone faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison. More

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Boone initially told police that she left the zipper slightly unzipped and that two of Torres' fingers could get through. She says she wandered off and went to bed, figuring that Torres had gotten out of the suitcase by himself and followed her to bed later.

The next morning, she told police that she woke up to several calls but ignored them, thinking they were from her ex-husband. She finally woke up around 11 a.m. and figured Torres was just downstairs job-hunting.

But when she finally went downstairs, she couldn't find him, and then realized he might still be in the suitcase — which turned out to be true.

By the time she opened the suitcase, Torres was unresponsive and not breathing, the affidavit reads.

She didn't call authorities immediately, and instead calling her ex to come over first. When he got there, he told her to call 911, Connolly writes. Torres was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after, around 1 p.m.

The affidavit noted that there were long fingernail scratches on Torres' upper back and neck, he had a busted lip, and that there were bruises on his shoulder, skull, and forehead consistent with blunt force trauma. It didn't say the precise cause of death.

Boone gave police consent to look through their phone, and they found two videos on it showing Torres struggling to get out of the suitcase, according to the affidavit.

In the first video, Torres is heard yelling Boone's name and trying to get out of the suitcase while she laughs.

"Yeah, that's what you do when you choke me. You should probably shut the [expletive] up." Boone said in the video, according to Connolly. "That's on you. Oh, that's what I feel like when you cheat on me."

"I can't [expletive] breathe, seriously," Torres said, according to the affidavit.

The second video shows Torres crying out and struggling to get out of the suitcase from a different position.

During a second interview with investigators, Boone was confronted with the videos, and couldn't even get halfway through watching one of them, according to the affidavit.

She said she doesn't remember recording the videos and admitted that they "looked 'bad,'" according to the affidavit.

Boone said she couldn't say why she went to bed without freeing him from the bag. She then "contradicted her original statement" that she wasn't intoxicated "and began to blame the consumption of alcohol," Connolly wrote.

Boone is currently behind held without bond at the Orange County Jail. If convicted, she faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.

Read the original article on Insider