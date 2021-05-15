Florida woman blames drunk and disorderly arrest on jealous motel manager

Peter Aitken
·1 min read

A Florida woman arrested for disorderly intoxication claimed she was targeted by a "jealous" hotel manager, according to reports.

Ocala police responded on May 3 to a report of someone trespassing in the pool of the Country Inn & Suites. The woman, who was reportedly wearing a bikini and hanging out with her dog, left after being questioned by hotel staff.

Investigators found 42-year-old Melody Carr at another nearby hotel, La Quinta Inn & Suites. She became "verbally aggressive" and told officers to leave her alone, Click Orlando reported.

She then claimed that the first hotel had given her trouble because the manager was "jealous that her body looked good."

FLORIDA MAN RESCUES PUPPY FROM ALLIGATOR'S JAWS: ‘HE WAS IN A DEATH ROLL’

Carr claimed she had been at the Country Inn & Suites with her boyfriend, but she left after getting into a fight with him.

The situation reportedly escalated when police told Carr she needed to leave the second hotel or she would be charged with trespassing: She hopped a fence and pulled her white Mustang convertible into a nearby BP gas station, hitting the parking bumper.

NYC CHURCH ATTACK: JESUS STATUE TOPPLED, AMERICAN FLAG BURNED

The gas station’s owner told Carr she couldn’t keep her car there, after which she got angry and left, Local 10 News reported.

Police arrested Carr on suspicion of intoxication, and she admitted to having a drink earlier that morning but couldn’t explain why she smelled of alcohol or was visibly intoxicated.

SUSPECT IN CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER SHOOTING DEATH WAS OUT ON PAROLE

Carr was charged with disorderly intoxication and given trespass warnings from both hotels. An animal control officer was called to take possession of the dog, according to Ocala News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carr was booked into Marion County jail and released on a $2,000 bond.

Recommended Stories

  • Gunmen shoot up NC home, then drop suspect injured in crossfire at hospital, cops say

    Suspects surrounded the home and shot into it from several angles, police said.

  • Man who stole about $700K from the city of Fort Worth in phishing scam is sentenced

    A fired senior city IT manager alleged in a lawsuit that the city mishandled the theft and other security breaches.

  • 'Things I've never done in private before': Andrew Garfield pushes the 'Mainstream'

    Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke play characters swept up in the world of online influencer culture in Gia Coppola's satirically abrasive 'Mainstream.'

  • Woman pays dearly for accusing Senegal opposition leader of rape

    Adji Sarr, who has accused Senegal's opposition leader of rape, has learned the consequences of speaking out about sexual abuse in the conservative West African country the hard way.

  • Internet prices kick off Washington brawl

    President Biden's promise to cut the price of Americans' internet bills has provoked a fierce lobbying campaign by cable and telecom companies to prove that the cost of broadband has already dropped.Why it matters: Internet providers are desperate to fend off any move to regulate the prices they charge, while the government is increasingly viewing connectivity as an essential service.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Internet industry lobbyists are publicly touting studies showing a decline in prices, attacking reports that argue otherwise and telling members of Congress there's no need for new regulations because they already have affordable programs in place.“A lot of their focus has been to point to the products they’ve put in the marketplace, the actions they took during COVID and doing a lot of handwaving to say we did all these things for Americans, we kept you connected," a Democratic Hill staffer told Axios."They’re absolutely on edge," another aide told Axios. "They are concerned at the highest levels over the prospect of rate regulation."Low-income broadband programs, which typically cost between $10 and $15 a month, have connected more than 14 million Americans over the past decade, according to an analysis from cable trade group NCTA.The catch: Most Americans don't qualify for those service plans. Biden's push to reduce prices goes beyond just helping the poorest users.Details: Broadband prices are often opaque — promotions, bundle packages, data caps and equipment rental fees all make it very complicated to calculate how much Americans are paying for their internet service.“The challenge is — for a variety of reasons — there is really no uniform pricing practices among the big ISPs, nor is there any clear government requirement upon them to list the actual price," Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumer Reports, told Axios.The White House says Americans "pay too much for the internet" and President Biden intends to work with Congress to find a way to "reduce internet prices for all Americans."The administration pointed to a recent working paper from New York University finance professor Thomas Philippon that found Americans pay more for internet service than consumers in other countries.US internet companies "earn more per user and they pay much higher dividends than companies in other regions," Philippon told Axios. And the White House isn't buying the push-back from industry groups.A senior administration official told Axios the bulk of the evidence shows prices have gone up recently and prices are higher than they are for comparable plans in Europe.Biden noted the high cost of internet service in March, and the official told Axios, "I don't think we've seen anything since he made those comments to make us feel like we were wrong about that. We're still committed to taking some bold action to make sure that we bring those prices down for folks."The intrigue: The White House also highlighted a working paper from Berkeley Law professor Tejas Narechania.Narechania finds that broadband providers offer slower service for the same price in areas where they lack competition, and proposes a model statute for rate regulation of a basic tier broadband service in areas without competition.The senior administration official said the White House hasn''t taken a position on rate regulation, but noted, "It's pretty clear that it's something that the FCC could do under the existing statutes that it has in its jurisdiction."The other side: Cable and telecom industry groups dispute many of the White House studies, and argue prices are dropping for U.S. customers.Cable trade group NCTA commissioned a paper from economists to review a study from New America's Open Technology Institute and others, and found that they overstate broadband prices."These studies do not support calls for the regulation of U.S. fixed broadband internet access providers or other forms of government intervention intended to address a perceived lack of competition," the authors wrote. USTelecom did its own review of broadband prices last year and argues that Americans paid less in 2020 for the most popular speed tier than they did in 2015.Yes, but: The White House also points to a report from progressive advocacy group Free Press that argues that broadband prices have risen, using a number of different data sources.Free Press cites a Bureau of Labor Statistics survey of consumer spending that found that households paid more for internet service in 2019 than in 2015. USTelecom attacked the report in a blog post this week.The BLS data comes from asking consumers what they pay for internet service."What actually matters most to people is the price on the bill for the check they write every month," Derek Turner, Free Press research director, told Axios. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Video shows South Carolina deputies repeatedly tasing Black man before he dies in jail

    Jamal Sutherland, 31, had been in a psychiatric facility less than a day earlier.

  • Trump Wrongly Jailed Him for Murder. Biden’s Still Holding Him.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos U.S. Department of Justice / GettyOn Thursday morning, Omar Ameen appeared, clad in a red jumpsuit and via remote video, in an initial removal hearing to confront some of the most serious charges that a potential deportee can face. The Department of Homeland Security contends that Ameen, an Uber driver and father of four, is in fact a leading member of a feared ISIS hit squad, and that he murdered a police officer in his native Iraq before lying on his refugee application about his terrorist connections in an elaborate plot to gain admission into the United States.The fact that each of those accusations was obliterated in federal court just last month is, to the Department of Homeland Security at least, of little consequence.Ameen’s hearing, conducted remotely, is the latest installment in a three-year saga of a man who sought freedom and safety in the West, only to become the victim of what his legal team calls an attempted frame job by a crooked Iraqi militia leader with an ancestral grudge and financial incentive to lie—and of the Trump administration’s fervent desire to justify ending the nation’s refugee program for good.Now, years after he was first arrested on bogus charges, the 47-year-old is still being held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention on those same charges, facing removal to a country where his chief accuser has vowed to have him executed.“There is just a level of insanity from the government on this case that is just remarkable, given that they’ve pursued a lie and don’t seem to recognize it,” said Rachelle Barbour, Ameen’s federal defender in his now-dismissed extradition case. Barbour likened ICE’s decision to detain Ameen “Trumpian,” part of an institutional legacy of hostility to due process in the immigration system that she had hoped would end with the Biden administration.“We are back doing this again, as if we have not tread all this ground? As if they have learned nothing?” Barbour said. “I totally understood this under Trump. But how are we doing this again? Aren’t they ashamed of themselves?”Ameen grew up, like his parents and grandparents before him, in the village of Rawah in northwestern Iraq. Even before the U.S. invasion and the subsequent civil war, Rawah was a place where grudges lasted for generations, and where guilt-by-blood-association could be enough to threaten your life. Ameen’s own father had been murdered by al Qaeda and his brother had been kidnapped by a Shiite militia, according to his application for refugee status. Fearing increasing threats from enemies of a cousin affiliated with al Qaeda, Ameen left Iraq in 2012.He initially entered Turkey on a tourist visa, then began the refugee application process for himself, his wife Khansaa, and his three young children. Ameen’s application, which like all potential refugees included a thorough background check, was eventually approved, and in November 2014, his family was resettled in the United States—five out of 69,975 people who were admitted that year.The family moved from Utah, the location of their initial resettlement, to Sacramento, joining a growing Iraqi diaspora in northern California. Ameen became an Uber driver and part-time mechanic, and he and Khansaa had a fourth child as they both pursued green cards to obtain permanent resident status in the United States.But on Aug. 15, 2018, their lives were upended. Dozens of FBI agents swarmed the family’s home, and Ameen was arrested on charges of murdering Ihsan Jasim, a former Iraqi police officer, in his hometown of Rawah. The Iraqi government was seeking Ameen’s extradition in order to try him for the murder, a crime witnessed by the victim’s nephew, known in court documents only as “Person Five.”Person Five, according to DOJ filings reviewed by The Daily Beast, alleged that Ameen was a Tom Clancy-esque terrorist mastermind: a member of al Qaeda in Iraq, a close friend of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and the commander of a hit squad that had terrorized Rawah for months.Biden Raises Cap on Refugee Admissions After OutrageThe claims were facially ludicrous—not least because Ameen and his family were living in Turkey at the time the murder was allegedly committed. Despite ironclad alibis placing him in another country, Person Five claimed that Ameen had actually left Turkey in the middle of his refugee application process. Ameen then allegedly traversed 600 miles of war-torn Syria and the deserts of Al Anbar, climbed the ranks of an ISIS militia without being spotted by residents of a village he’d lived in since birth, murdered Ihsan Jasim, and then returned to the Turkish coast just in time to be resettled in the United States.Person Five’s accusations did not exist in a vacuum, however. The teenager, who suffered from a self-described “psychological condition,” which he discussed with FBI agents in Iraq, lived in the home of Colonel Abd al-Jabbar Barzan, a leader in a local militia who accepted payments in exchange for furnishing evidence against supposed terrorists—and whose family had feuded with Ameen’s for decades over an alleged dispute that led to Barzan’s family being expelled from the community.At the time of his arrest, Ameen had no idea how specious the evidence against him was—that his accusers were demonstrably crooked, vengeful or simply manipulated, and that credulous U.S. investigators had taken blatantly flawed evidence at face value. All he knew was that the supposed murder took place when he was two countries away.Ameen was so convinced that the charges were a mistake that he didn’t even kiss his family goodbye before being taken into custody.“He’s never been able to hug or kiss them since,” Barbour said.Ameen’s arrest made headlines around the world, with the help of Trump-era Department of Justice press releases that made him out to be a borderline supervillain brought down by the departments of Justice, State, and Homeland Security. The notion of a wanted murderer and ISIS terrorist slipping through the cracks of the refugee admissions process added legitimacy to Trump’s long-held view that allowing refugees—particularly Muslims—into the United States amounted to welcoming a Trojan horse into the country.One month after Ameen’s arrest, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the government was slashing the cap on refugees allowed into the country by a third, to 30,000 people—a decision that Pompeo linked directly to Ameen’s arrest.“This year, we have seen evidence that the system previously in place was defective,” Pompeo said in September 2018. “It allowed a foreign national to slip through who was later discovered to be a member of ISIS, as well as other individuals with criminal backgrounds. The American people must have complete confidence that everyone granted resettlement in our country is thoroughly vetted. The security checks take time, but they’re critical.”It didn’t take much time for Ameen’s public defense team to do their own security checks, however. But despite the obvious holes in the case for Ameen’s extradition to Iraq—where Barzan had vowed to try him for murder himself—the standards for freeing him were higher than a typical criminal trial. It wouldn’t be enough to demonstrate reasonable doubt: Ameen’s legal team would have to legally obliterate (the actual legal term) the government’s case.“We had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did not commit this crime,” Barbour said. “You have to obliterate probable cause, and almost no one has ever been found to obliterate probable cause. And we did.”It took more than two years—and aggressive press coverage of the supposed evidence behind his arrest, led by the New Yorker—but Ameen’s team was able to obtain cellphone records showing that he was in Turkey at the time of Jasim’s murder. In his order declining extradition, Judge Edmund F. Brennan, chief magistrate judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, called the defense’s evidence “decisive on the most salient point: Ameen was in Turkey, not Iraq, on the day of the murder.”“Unless there are pending domestic charges on which the government can justify Ameen’s continued detention, it is ordered that Omar Abdulsatar Ameen be immediately released from custody,” Brennan wrote on April 21. “At the time of writing, the court has not been made aware of any such pending charges.”But unbeknownst to Brennan, ICE had filed a “notice to appear” on the day that Ameen was arrested in 2018, charging him with visa fraud for “willfully misrepresenting a material fact” in his refugee application—namely, that he had never been affiliated with a terrorist group or committed a crime overseas. That case was effectively frozen during Ameen’s extradition proceedings, but was unfrozen when Brennan sought to release him.Now, Ameen must fight the same charges he just defeated, or be deported back to Iraq, where his legal team fears he faces almost certain death at the hands of Barzan and his affiliates.In a statement, ICE declared simply that Ameen was charged “based on misrepresentations on applications for admission,” and that he is “in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”The burden of proof is now on the government, and Ameen’s legal team “will be vehemently contesting everything that has been submitted” by the Department of Homeland Security against him, as Siobhan Waldron, Ameen’s immigration attorney, told the immigration judge on Thursday.But immigration proceedings—“death penalty cases in a traffic court setting,” as the head of the immigration judges’ union once quipped—can take months. Ameen’s next hearing won’t be until late July, almost three years to the day since he was arrested on bogus charges.“It just feels like corruption, all the way down,” Barbour said, “and I’m sorry to say that because I was really hoping for more from this administration.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this hack for dealing with puffy skin: 'Exactly what I was looking for'

    It really works!

  • The tennis dad phenomenon: why are so many professional players coached by their parents?

    Q: When is a coach more than just a coach? A: When he is also your father. This situation is so common in professional tennis – especially on the WTA tour – that we take it for granted. And yet, the more you think about it, the more obvious the pitfalls become. Perhaps this explains two recent instances of dad-sacking. First up was Caroline Garcia, the French 27-year-old who had been tipped for the top by Andy Murray a decade ago. "Today, I have more confidence in myself," Garcia told L’Equipe, after recruiting Gabriel Urpi to perform coaching duties instead of her father Louis-Paul. Then it was the turn of 22-year-old Sofia Kenin, last year’s Australian Open champion, to announce a professional split with her own dad Alex. "I felt like now was the time for me to do what I wanted to do myself," said Kenin. Why are these dynastic duos such a tennis phenomenon? We don’t see many family members on the touchlines of professional team sports – and no wonder. Any sensible football academy keeps parents at a bargepole’s length. Who needs that explosive cocktail of unrealised ambition and blind faith anywhere near the pitch? The difference with tennis – a dysfunctional sport in so many ways – is that young players and their families usually pick their own routes through the minefield of junior development. And when they see what it costs to hire a professional coach, many resort to the DIY approach. If father-daughter combinations are especially prevalent, that’s partly because it’s a little easier for ageing men to keep up athletically with young girls – and perhaps even to order them around. But the biggest issue is about pastoral care. Who wants to send their teenage daughter around the world with an older coach – almost always male, given how few women work in this field – when they might barely know him as a person? Such a gamble would keep most of us awake at night. Especially as most tennis players are less than streetwise, having skipped years of school and everyday socialisation. Their emotional immaturity makes them all the more vulnerable to abuse or exploitation.

  • Monty Williams, Steve Nash top candidates for Coach of the Year

    With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, which coaches are in the race for the 2021 NBA Coach of the Year award?

  • Republican conservative orthodoxy on the economy is out the window thanks to Trump

    Analysis: The party’s entire way of thinking about fundamental principles is changing.

  • Kelvin Benjamin is expected at Giants rookie minicamp as tryout player

    Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman picked wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin with the 28th selection in the 2014 draft and now he’s giving him an opportunity to resume his playing career. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Benjamin is expected to take part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Benjamin was with the [more]

  • Waymo had to rescue an autonomous van that was confused by safety cones

    Programming a computer to understand and navigate roads designed for human drivers is hard.

  • Move Over, Patty Jenkins: How China’s Jia Ling Became the World’s Highest-Grossing Female Director

    She may not be a household name anywhere other than her native China, but Chinese helmer Jia Ling has officially overtaken Patty Jenkins as the world’s highest-grossing female director for a single film. After an extended three-month run, Jia’s Chinese New Year blockbuster “Hi, Mom,” finally left Chinese theaters Tuesday. It has grossed $838 million […]

  • Larson repays Urban Youth Racing School with virtual visit

    Kyle Larson made a quick Zoom stop Saturday before he zipped off to his latest sprint car race: the NASCAR star had to say hello to the students at the Urban Youth Racing School. “It’s good to be back racing again in NASCAR,” he told the class. Larson’s road back to NASCAR after he was suspended last season for using a slur during an iRacing event can be traced in large part back to his heavy involvement with UYRS.

  • NCAA eyes host sites in states with anti-transgender laws

    The NCAA announced 20 potential host sites for the early rounds of its postseason baseball tournament Friday, including three states that have passed laws requiring athletes to compete in interscholastic sports according to their sex at birth. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee unveiled the sites for 16 NCAA regionals and eight super regionals. Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee are also potential host sites for the NCAA's softball tournament.

  • NC students must be able to distinguish Christianity from culture, fact from fiction

    NC Republican leaders must entrust students with the truth. Don’t let them graduate with closed minds. (Letters to the Editor)

  • ‘How did he get up there?’ Florida man makes like Spider-Man atop South Beach light pole

    South Beach seldom fails to deliver the wacky.

  • Hollyoaks' Martine chooses not to have cancer treatment

    Her family desperately want her to reconsider.

  • Big banks are propping up the coal industry as it keeps on pumping out toxic emissions in some parts of the world

    Standard Chartered, one of the UK's biggest banks, has just funded one of the most destructive coal mining companies in Indonesia.