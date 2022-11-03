Florida woman who called 911 on ex-NFL star Terrell Owens charged with making false report

A South Florida woman who called 911 on NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens three months ago during a heated altercation has been charged with filing a false report, court records show.

Caitlin Davis, 38, told Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies that Owens was speeding in early August when the 48-year-old nearly ran her off the roadway while she was riding a bicycle at their gated community in Deerfield Beach, according to an affidavit filed Oct. 27.

Owens — her neighbor at the time — denied the allegations, telling authorities, “Davis only called the police because she is acting like a Karen.”

The charge was first reported by WSVN 7 News. Efforts to contact Owens and Davis on Wednesday night were unsuccessful.

The incident first made headlines when Owens — who played 15 seasons with NFL teams that include the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys — posted a lengthy video of the Aug. 3 encounter with the caption: “Wow!! Just a normal night of being a black man in America. I want to say I can’t believe it, but y’all know what it is.”

The 10-minute plus clip starts with Owens telling fans and a deputy his version of the story when Davis can be heard accusing him of harassment and “almost” hitting her. She also complained to the deputy about the fact that Owens got out of his car.

“You are a Black man approaching a white woman,” Davis is heard telling the six-time Pro Bowler nearly two minutes into the video.

The responding deputy noted in his report that there was no physical contact between the two. He also said that Davis didn’t have any independent witnesses nor video surveillance to support her allegations.

An online petition created after the incident demanding Davis’ arrest for making a “false, racist police report” had over 17,000 signatures as of Wednesday night.

Davis’ arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 6.