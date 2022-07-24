Florida woman caught on video holding pitchfork, whip during rainstorm before arrest

A Florida woman was captured on a bizarre video appearing to hold a pitchfork and a black whip outside a Publix Super Market after trying to sell teddy bears behind the store.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in front of a Publix Super Market at 1685 N Hancock Rd in Minneola, Florida, according to an arrest report.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to a woman – identified as 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone of Ocoee. Dashcam footage shows the woman appearing to point the whip at the trooper.

Police said the trooper commanded her to put down the weapon, which she refused to do. The trooper managed to remove the weapon from Slone’s possession, handcuff her, and place her in the back of a patrol car.

Slone began kicking at the rear right window while they were waiting for EMS, the arrest report said. Another trooper who arrived on the scene assisted the first trooper with placing Slone’s feet into a hobble.

EMS determined that Slone did not need to go to the hospital. The manager of the Publix told troopers Slone was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store earlier, and later began running around with a whip and a pitchfork – which she used to stab a minivan, the arrest report said.

The trooper wrote in his arrest report that Stone appeared to be "highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug." He said he observed many recent cut mark scars and bruises on her legs and body. The woman repeatedly stated that she "felt no pain anymore and that God was in control," the arrest report said.

Stone was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was transported to Orange Lake County Jail without incident.