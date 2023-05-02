A Florida woman was charged with battery for throwing a drink at Gaetz. Why it's a felony:

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz found himself again on the receiving end of a drink that was thrown at him Saturday night during a private event in Florida.

Selena Jo Chambers, 41, was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of battery on an elected official, which is a felony in the state of Florida.

The report said Chambers recognized Gaetz while walking at the event and began cursing at him and throwing her drink at him.

Gaetz told police he wanted to press criminal charges against her for throwing the drink, marking the second time a person has been charged with battery for throwing a drink at the congressman.

The charge would typically be a misdemeanor but here’s what makes the charge a felony.

What is misdemeanor battery?

Florida Statute 784.03 says that a person commits battery if he or she touches or strikes another person without consent.

The difference between felony, misdemeanor and aggravated battery is primarily the amount of harm inflicted and the intent to inflict harm, according to Hornsby Law Firm.

Typically, no injury is required for a misdemeanor to be committed, but a significant injury must occur before felony battery can be charged.

What is felony battery?

Florida Statute 784.041(1) defines the crime as “intentionally touching or striking another person against their will which causes great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement.

However, 784.041(2) establishes that if a person is charged with committing an assault, aggravated assault, a battery or an aggravated battery upon any elected official, the charge will be reclassified:

In the case of aggravated battery, from a felony of the second degree to a felony of the first degree.

In the case of aggravated assault, from a felony of the third degree to a felony of the second degree.

In the case of battery, from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree.

In the case of assault, from a misdemeanor of the second degree to a misdemeanor of the first degree.

What is the sentence for battery in Florida?

The sentence for battery in Florida varies depending on the charge and severity.

Rossen Law Firm says that a first-degree misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or 12 months of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Felony battery is a third-degree felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison, five years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

The minimum sentence is between 19 and 36 months in prison for felony battery.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gaetz assault: How throwing a drink at an official can be a felony