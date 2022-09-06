Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’

Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death.

Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting.

Although she’s been charged with second-degree murder, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they’re protecting the shooter’s identity because she’s possibly the victim of a sex crime.

Deputies first responded to a report of a shooting on Pine Street in Fruitland Park just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives learned that the victim, identified as 39-year-old Jesse McParlin, had been walking through the neighborhood when the suspect saw McParlin from a home she was at on the same street.

Deputies say witnesses told them the woman yelled at McParlin then chased him down the street and shot him with a handgun.

According to the sheriff’s office, McParlin was able to run to a nearby home for help where a man there tried to drive him to the hospital, but McParlin died about a mile away on Eagle’s Nest Road near Calvary Baptist Church.

Deputies say the shooter turned herself in to the Lake County Detention Center later Saturday evening. She’s being held there on no bond.

