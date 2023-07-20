Florida woman charged with scamming her metro-east grandma out of more than $300,000

A Florida woman is facing federal charges for allegedly scamming her grandmother, a resident of Cahokia Heights, out of more than $300,000.

Tanya M. Aboseada, 38, of Pompano Beach, Florida, is charged with 12 counts of wire fraud.

The indictment filed in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois, alleges that Aboseada convinced her grandmother to wire money into her bank account under false pretenses on at least 12 occasions between November 2021 and August 2022. Aboseada lied about needing money in order to transfer a truck title into her name, pay money she owed to the IRS, pay attorney fees and fines for a vehicular accident she was in, and to pay the family of a child she killed in a vehicular accident to avoid going to jail.

The wire transfers totaled $317,049, the indictment states.

“Financial crimes against the elderly for personal gain are intolerable, and offenders will be brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, according to a release from the federal court.

This case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Elder Fraud Initiative.