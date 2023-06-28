Florida woman charged with theft of Pitbull puppy from neighbor’s porch, puppy still missing

Flagler County deputies say they’re still trying to find a puppy that was reported stolen over the weekend.

Investigators did manage to catch the alleged puppy thief, identified as 58-year-old Jean Pillittieri.

According to an arrest report, Pillittieri was still on scene when deputies arrived at the victim’s home on Nutwood Ave. just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies noted the victim appeared to be upset and was asking Pillittieri “where the dog was at and if she was in the pond,” but Pillittieri was refusing to answer them.

Investigators spoke to the victim who reported seeing Pillittieri enter her screened in front porch and take her two-month-old blue-nose Pitbull puppy, valued at approximately $1,000.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this stolen blue nose pitbull puppy, please call 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/CAQWr46Cga — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) June 27, 2023

The victim said she heard the puppy scream in pain as Pillittieri grabbed it by the neck and left, allowing the other dogs that were on the porch to get out at the same time.

The victim told deputies she then lost sight of Pillittieri in the dark.

Multiple witnesses backed up the victim’s story.

Deputies say they later found Pillittieri lying on the ground by her camper, located by a pond near the rear of the property.

According to her arrest report, Pillittieri refused to cooperate with the deputies and remained on the ground throughout the entire investigation. Deputies say she continued to ignore their commands as she was placed under arrest.

Pillittieri was booked into the Flagler County jail early Sunday morning on charges of grand theft, burglary, and resisting an officer without violence. She’s being held there on a total of $13,500 bond.

Deputies say they made “lengthy attempts” both on foot and with a sheriff’s office drone to find the missing puppy, but it wasn’t located.

They’re asking anyone who might know where the stolen puppy to call them at (386) 313-4911 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

