Florida woman faces federal murder charges for Baltimore-Washington Parkway hit-and-run

A Florida woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland for allegedly striking her girlfriend with her car in November and leaving her to die on the side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Sharisse Denise Carr, 26, was pronounced dead Nov. 24 on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, north of Route 197, according to state court records.

Janice Martina Mason, 28, of Melbourne, Florida, was charged with murder in Anne Arundel County, where her case had progressed to the Circuit Court.

A federal grand jury indictment charging Mason with second-degree murder in the U.S. District Court was made public Monday. Federal prosecutors have accused Mason of killing Carr on land “within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”

The murder case against Mason in state court is still open, according to online court records. However, Tia Lewis, spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office “will assume prosecution of this case shortly.” She declined to comment further.

Mason’s public defender in the state case did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Federal court records do not list an attorney for Mason.

According to charging documents in state court, U.S. Park Police got a call around 5:30 a.m. Nov. 24 about a pedestrian struck on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Park police officers found a woman they later identified as Carr face down on the shoulder of the northbound lanes; there were no tire skid marks or vehicle parts on the road, nor was there a vehicle or witness around, according to charging documents.

Medics with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced Carr dead, and the Office of the Chief Medical examiner collected her body to perform an autopsy, the documents said.

Around 10 a.m., Mason called the park police to say her phone had been thrown out the window on the highway and that she’d tracked it back to the police. She was interviewed by park police before noon that day, and told officers Carr was her girlfriend of about two months, according to charging documents.

Story continues

Mason allegedly told police that they’d gotten into a physical fight and that she left Carr on the side of the road, the documents detail.

Park police detectives wrote they noticed inconsistencies and brought Mason in for another interview two days later after finding a car with damage “consistent with striking a person.”

In that interview, Mason’s story allegedly changed.

According to charging documents, Mason said Carr began assaulting her while Mason was driving. Mason allegedly told police they continued to fight after Mason pulled over on the side of the road and until Carr got out of the car and retrieved “what appeared to be rock or a brick.”

Mason said Carr started back toward the vehicle while wielding the object, leaving her to think her “life was in jeopardy,” according to charging documents. “It looked like she was going to throw it at the car.”

She is still being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on Jennifer Road in Annapolis.