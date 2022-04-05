Florida Woman Who Faked Relationship To ICON Park Victim Gets Fired From Strip Club

It looks like karma has caught up with Lewishena Browning, aka “Shay Johnson.”

As Blavity previously reported, a 14-year-old named Tyre Samspon recently lost his life at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Sampson, who weighed over 300 lbs., tragically slipped through his shoulder-harness while riding a 430-foot drop tower ride. He slammed into the concrete at high-speed, and medical staff later pronounced him dead at a nearby hospital.

News of the incident swiftly began to spread, and Sampson’s “cousin” soon made herself known to the world. The woman claimed her name was Shay Johnson, and she made headlines after discussing her supposed last moments with her “cousin” during an interview.

Following tonights vigil for #TyreSampson, his cousin Shay described her last conversation she had with the 14 year old before his fall from the ICON Park ride. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/hTpyR7sv5h — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) March 29, 2022

However, those close to Sampson’s family soon outed her as a fraud.

“It is CONFIRMED by the immediate family that [Shay Johnson] is NOT Family for neither side,” a family friend named Mandy Duppins wrote on Facebook. She also revealed that Johnson’s true name is Lewishena Browning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) later corroborated this post.

“Our detectives have looked into this and spoken with Tyre Sampson’s mother. His mother told them she does not know who Shay Johnson is,” OCSO spokesperson Michelle Guido said.

Shay Johnson real name Lewishena Browning is NOT Tyre Sampson cousin. It is CONFIRMED by the immediate family that she is NOT Family for neither side. We just found out late last night and we are trying to assure the community is aware. Please DO NOT donate anything to her! pic.twitter.com/GFQ4PBanH9 — . (@fuckkingvibes) April 1, 2022

With the internet uncovering Browning as a fraud, her employer has chosen to fire her for her “unconscionable” lie.

“I feel terrible about [the situation],” William Sierer, owner of a strip joint called Flash Dancers, said. He also referred to the mater as “unconscionable” and noted that, while the woman’s legal name is Lewishena Browning, she does indeed go by “Shay.”

“We were as surprised as anyone else,” he added, as Browning worked her standard shifts following the tragedy. “Her working Thursday and Friday, then Saturday we see it on the news. We knew immediately it was fraudulent.”

William Sierer, the owner of an Orlando adult entertainment club called Flash Dancers, confirmed Browning worked for him for five years until he fired her over her claims about being related to 14-year-old Tyre.



”I feel terrible about it.”https://t.co/kZWbVXxtZg — Jeff Weiner (@JeffWeinerOS) April 1, 2022

On top of being fired, Browning’s criminal history was also uncovered. With at least four jail stints, Browning is currently awaiting trial over felony arson and criminal mischief charges. Browning also has other past charges related to criminal mischief, domestic violence, and driving with a suspended license.