Florida woman hit with car and killed after dispute over parking space, police say

Police in Florida released surveillance footage that they hope will help them find the man suspected of fatally hitting a woman with his car following a dispute over a parking spot.

The footage released Tuesday by the Hialeah Police Department shows the black or dark colored Toyota Corolla that hit Olga Fernandez, 57, on Feb. 13.

Olga Fernandez. (via NBC Miami)

A statement from police said the driver "intentionally" drove his car into Fernandez "after a verbal dispute with the victim over a parking spot" at an apartment complex.

Friend Ileana Ajo told NBC Miami that Fernandez lived at the complex with her two children and went outside to confront the driver when she saw the strange car.

One of Fernandez's children "can’t close her eyes because she sees her mother on the floor bleeding from her mouth, saying, ‘I can’t breathe,’” Ajo said.

Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the vehicle, which likely has damage to the front, to contact them.

"I feel like half of me has been taken away,” Ajo said.