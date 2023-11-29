Florida woman hurls cinder blocks at man after rear-ending him in Publix parking lot, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after hurling cinder blocks at a man and his car after she rear-ended him in a Publix parking lot, according to deputies.

Patricia Momaney, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hit and run after the incident that unfolded shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday in North Fort Myers, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A man called 911 after a woman backed her car into his in the parking lot, the report said. The woman, later identified as Momaney, fled the scene, but the man followed her while on the phone with dispatch. His pursuit led them to a residential area where they both got out of their cars.

Momaney grabbed three cinder blocks from a driveway and began to throw them at the man, deputies said. One of the cinder blocks hit the man in the shin.

Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Shortly after, the woman got back into her car in an attempt to flee the scene again, but the man grabbed two cinder blocks and placed them under her front tires so she couldn't leave. Momaney, however, fled on foot – in high heels, the affidavit said.

Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office

The man told deputies he didn't know who Momaney was and hadn't had any previous interactions with her.

The man was able to ID Momaney from a six-person photo lineup, and deputies eventually caught up with her after learning a possible location she was at. When deputies arrived at the address, they were met by a man who said Momaney was inside the house sleeping, the affidavit said.

The man also told deputies that Momaney "arrived at his residence appearing to be in distress and stated she was running from someone and needed a place to stay," the affidavit said. Her relationship with the man was not made clear in the affidavit.

Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Momaney appeared, wearing the same dress she was reported to have been wearing earlier. She was "extremely intoxicated," deputies said.

She was taken into custody and was then evaluated by Lee County EMS. She was also medically cleared at a local hospital since she was involved in a crash and was clearly drunk, deputies said.

As far as the hit and run from the Publix parking lot goes, deputies said the damage to both cars was consistent with the victim's account. Momaney's car was towed from the scene.

Momaney has since been released from the Lee County Jail after posting $20,000 bond.