Florida woman hurls sausage at gas station cashier during heated argument, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after she threw a sausage and Coke can at a gas station cashier during a heated altercation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

De'Asia Cobb was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct after the incident that unfolded last Wednesday at the Kwik King gas station at 3511 NE 36th Ave. in Ocala, according to an arrest affidavit.

The cashier told deputies that the incident started when Cobb confronted her, saying she could have handled her two transactions at once, the arrest affidavit said. The two reportedly shouted racial slurs at one another, causing the verbal altercation to turn physical.

That's when Cobb allegedly grabbed a sausage from the hot tray and its tongs and hurled them both at the cashier. The sausage hit the cashier in the right wrist and the tongs in the right leg. Cobb then left the store.

The cashier grabbed the sausage off the floor, went outside and threw it at Cobb's car, the affidavit said. Cobb retaliated by throwing the Coke can she just purchased and the same sausage at the cashier who was standing toward the end of the counter. The soda can hit the counter and the cashier was able to get out of the way to avoid being hit by it, the affidavit said.

The store owner who witnessed the entire incident said Cobb needed to leave. Cobb, however, said she wasn't trespassed from the store so she refused to leave, deputies said. She loitered and taunted the store employees for 8 minutes, the affidavit said.

Cobb was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail on $1,500 bond. She has since been released.